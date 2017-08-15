The importance of preventing unwanted pregnancy
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
Planned Parenthood serves a critical role in our communities here in Illinois. An attack on Planned Parenthood is an attack on the preventive care millions of patients receive at their health centers each year.
Republican leadership and the White House have tried to ram through legislation that would've cut millions of women off their health insurance, ended access to Planned Parenthood, and threatened maternity care and family planning. The American people spoke up and stated, loud and clear, we won't go back.
The continued attacks on Planned Parenthood are crazy, unfair, and unpopular. Women make up over half the population of the U.S. Attacking their ability to access the quality, affordable health care they need defies common sense.
I know politicians won't stop attacking women's health and Planned Parenthood despite the clear fact that 1 in 5 women have gone to Planned Parenthood in her lifetime. But over the last eight months, we witnessed a never-before-seen outpouring of organizing, activism, and support. People marched, showed up at town hall meetings across America, flooded the Congressional switchboard with calls, organized online, and stood up for access to health care.
One thing is clear: the voices of millions of Planned Parenthood supporters across this country are loud enough to drown them out.
I stand with Planned Parenthood because I believe everyone should have access to birth control, counseling, cancer screening, HIV testing, STI testing, sexual health education, HPV vaccination, vasectomy, clinical breast exams and more. If we want to prevent unwanted pregnancy, then we all need to support Planned Parenthood.
Sue Crothers
River Forest
Jason Cohen Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 5:13 PM
@Ray, 3% of planned parenthood services are for abortions. They do a ton more than that and without it they would survive just fine not that I think they should have to stop doing them.
Alice Wellington Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 4:06 PM
There would be nothing to terminate if the pregnancy was prevented in the first place. Abortions are the direct result of attempting to limit funding, educating, and access to birth control.
Ray Simpson Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 2:59 PM
There is a difference between preventing unwanted pregnancy and terminating a pregnancy for profit. Planned parenthood survives upon the outcome of foolish decisions by poorly educated youth.