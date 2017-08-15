The birthday party from hell

By John Stanger

DOOPER'S MEMORIES

Carolyn Browne's 12th birthday party in August 1952 was one to remember.

The Brownes lived on North Euclid Avenue near North Avenue. My mother had grown up with Mrs. Browne on the Northwest Side of Chicago, so I had known Carolyn since we were toddlers.

On the afternoon of the party — which was attended by kids age 8-12 — the sky was threatening, so when I got to Brownes' home at 1 p.m., Mr. and Mrs. Browne weren't sure if the kids would be able to go outside. Well, the sky cleared, but it would have been better if it hadn't.

The first game we played was Pin the Tail on the Donkey. The picture of the donkey was pinned to a piece of cardboard and attached to the garage door. The game went well until the last kid in line (an 8-year-old) tripped and fell head first into the garage door. He suffered a small bump on his forehead and the game ended because he kept screaming.

The second game was Musical Chairs. This was going well until another 8-year-old fell backward over a chair, got up and then stumbled and fell over another chair. He sustained a few bruises, but he yelled and screamed for about 15 minutes. At this point, Mrs. Browne took him home.

The last games we played were Ring Toss and badminton. These games went off without a hitch because only 11- and 12-year-old kids played.

While we were playing badminton, we heard a little boy screaming. The kid lived next door to the Brownes and had come over to join the party. What happened was that he decided to climb up the back porch stairs on the outside of the staircase, and his knee got stuck between two slats. He couldn't get his knee out from between the slats, and the more he tried, the more he screamed.

Mr. Browne's physician brother was attending the party with his two kids, so he immediately went to the kid's rescue. It soon became apparent to Carolyn and me that the doctor didn't know what to do. He tugged and pulled, and the more he did, the louder the kid screamed.

Finally, Mr. Browne went into his garage, came back with a small hammer, tapped one of the slats loose, and freed the wailing boy.

After this event, Mrs. Browne called us inside to eat cake and ice cream.

It was now around 3:30 and everything was going fine until one of the younger girls announced she did not like the cake and with one swing of her hand, pushed her plate of ice cream and cake onto the floor.

Mrs. Browne wiped up the mess, took the girl into the living room, and told her to stay there until her mother came to get her around 4.

When I finished eating, I bade everyone farewell, thanked Mrs. Browne, and walked to the side of the house to get my bike.

While I was getting on my bike, I heard yelling coming from Brownes' backyard, but I didn't investigate.

I called Carolyn when I got home and asked her what had happened in the backyard, and she told me that kid who had fallen off the chair when we were playing Musical Chairs had lost his cap, but it was found.

Carolyn also said she didn't want to have any more birthday parties except with her family and me.

This never happened as far as I was concerned because the Brownes moved to Detroit in June of 1953.

John Stanger is a lifelong resident of Oak Park, a 1957 graduate of OPRF High School, married with three grown children and five grandchildren, and a retired English professor (Elmhurst College). Living two miles from where he grew up, he hasn't gotten far in 77 years.