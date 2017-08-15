Sweet 17!
OPRF-Kolovitz Movers produce perfect season in Colt Division
The Oak Park and River Forest Kolovitz Movers tasted perfection this summer with a 17-0 record and Summer Colt Division championship.
After a stellar regular season, the team dominated the Westchester Knights in a 7-0 opening-round win in the playoffs. OPRF-Kolovitz Movers remained on a roll with a 10-9 victory over Glenview Black in the quarterfinals and a 10-6 win against the Shabbona Park Royals in the semifinals.
OPRF-Kolovitz Movers closed out the season in predictable style with an impressive 5-2 win against Glenview Navy in the final.
"I'm so proud of our Oak Park and River Forest Colt baseball players," coach Art Pedraza said. "Our boys had incredible attitudes. They are smart baseball guys with great talent. Above all, these guys pushed themselves to play better for the team.
"Our boys cared about the game and each other. In hindsight, the outcome was pretty much guaranteed because of the way our players approached the game."
Karen Brown Daily from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 4:05 PM
Great group of young men! Congrats on an awesome season!
Katharine Raidt-Christmas from River forest Facebook Verified
Posted: August 15th, 2017 10:25 PM
Great job boys! You showed great teamwork and sportsmanship throughout the season.