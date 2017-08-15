The Oak Park and River Forest Kolovitz Movers tasted perfection this summer with a 17-0 record and Summer Colt Division championship.

After a stellar regular season, the team dominated the Westchester Knights in a 7-0 opening-round win in the playoffs. OPRF-Kolovitz Movers remained on a roll with a 10-9 victory over Glenview Black in the quarterfinals and a 10-6 win against the Shabbona Park Royals in the semifinals.

OPRF-Kolovitz Movers closed out the season in predictable style with an impressive 5-2 win against Glenview Navy in the final.

"I'm so proud of our Oak Park and River Forest Colt baseball players," coach Art Pedraza said. "Our boys had incredible attitudes. They are smart baseball guys with great talent. Above all, these guys pushed themselves to play better for the team.

"Our boys cared about the game and each other. In hindsight, the outcome was pretty much guaranteed because of the way our players approached the game."