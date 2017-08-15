Minimum wage hike and the bag tax
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
I was confused last week when I read about Oak Park's new 10-cent charge on single-use bags at grocery stores, etc. Several weeks ago, Oak Park decided not to opt-out of Cook County's new, higher minimum wage. When owners of restaurants and other establishments worried that, with higher wage costs, they would have to raise their prices, supporters of the new minimum wage said real Oak Parkers would be willing to pay higher prices in order to make sure workers in Oak Park got a fair wage.
What I am confused about is why those people who are supposedly willing to pay higher prices because of Oak Park's new, higher minimum wage, need a 10-cent charge to get them to use recyclable bags when they go to the grocery store.
Or should those restaurants, etc., worry about whether Oak Parkers are really going to pay those higher prices?
Patrick Allen
River Forest
