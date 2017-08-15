Michael Engels, 57

Michael S Engels died on Aug. 2, 2017. He was a graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School and the University of Arizona.

Michael was a man of determination and was passionate about fighting for the rights of the disabled. From his protests against non-accessible buses to more recently providing his opinion on the handicapped section at Wrigley Field, his was a voice determined to be heard. He will be remembered for his spirit and his clever Christmas card series, which depicted a comedic view of being in the wheelchair during the holidays.

He made a vivid impression on his neighbors in the 500 block of Fair Oaks in Oak Park.

"I can't tell you what an impact that family had on me as a child growing up," recalled Patrick Sullivan. "The house was welcoming to all and Mike was just another kid. He played catcher and batted in our baseball games. He couldn't walk, so someone would pinch run for him. I last saw Mike at the funeral of Sally, his mother, who taught us piano. Mike came from a great family, a home filled with love, faith, strength and lots of sports (ice hockey in the backyard!). To those who knew him, Mike was an inspiration of determination."

According to architect Bill Dring, "Michael Engels should get the Profiles in Courage Award. Ron and Sally and their big family lived down the street from us on Fair Oaks and our kids grew up together. Mike, with his severe disability, always played along with the rest of the kids, sometimes having to scoot along the ground, but he was always right in there. It is also a credit to the neighborhood kids that they always included him. Later, he went off to college on his own studying architecture. I would meet with him from time to time to discuss aspects of architecture."

D Clancy noted, "Bill and I will remember Michael most of all from his original sketches that embellished the Christmas cards he sent us for many years. He was a remarkably talented young man in spite of his health challenges."

Michael Engels is survived by his father, Ronald; his siblings, Ron (Sally), Tom (Tammy), Bob (Carmella), and Suzanne (Mike) Achenbaugh; and his nephews and nieces, Ashley (Scott) Nye, Kristen, Danielle, Sarah, Hailey and Emma Engels and Andrew and Allison Achenbaugh.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4801 Main St. in Downers Grove. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Association of Horizon at associationofhorizon.com or by mail at 3712 N. Broadway #335, Chicago, IL 60613.