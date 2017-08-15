Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Maria Chaves, 71

Homemaker, mother of 4

Maria Chaves

Maria Luiza Avesani (Iza) Chaves, 71, died suddenly on Aug. 10, 2017 at Rush Oak Park Hospital while visiting from Brazil with her husband Dr. Paulo Chaves, D.D.S. Her death was caused by respiratory failure from Multiple Sclerosis from which she had suffered for 30 years. She was the mother of four and a homemaker all of her life. Dr. Chaves is a retired professor of dentistry at the University of Sao Paulo. Their hometown, Ribeirao Preto is a city of 670,000 and is located 350 miles northeast of Sao Paulo. It was once the center of Brazilian coffee production. 

Maria was the mother of Oak Park's Raquel (Christian) Wells, Dr. Daniel (Danielle) Chaves D.D.S., Dr. Lucila Chaves-Jorge D.V.M., and Tanya (Wander) Chaves-Scavazzini; and her eight grandchildren.  

Funeral services and burial of cremains took place on Aug. 14 in the family plot in Santa Cruz das Palmeiras, Brazil. 

Dreschler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Close