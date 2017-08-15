Jeanette Bacon, 77

Jeanette Anderson Bacon, 77, of Oak Park, died on Aug. 7, 2017 after a lengthy illness. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, she received a B.A. degree in Education from Knoxville College. After moving to Chicago, she was a Special Education teacher until she left her job to raise her family. She returned to education as a pre-school educator after her children were in school full time. She lived with her husband of 48 years, Hearl Bacon, in Oak Park from 1974 until his death in 2014.

Jeanette was the mother of Alaina (Kermit) Johnson and Jason Bacon; the grandmother of Alexander, Zachary, and Gabriel; and the only child of the late Thomas and Tennie Anderson.

Services will be celebrated in Knoxville. The family appreciates memorials to the National Parkinson Foundation.