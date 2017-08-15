Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
68°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Help make a difference with Cluster Tutoring

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Cluster Tutoring invites you to volunteer as a tutor and make a difference in a child's life. Research shows that tutoring and mentoring help students as they face the many academic and social challenges of growing up. Students who participate in Cluster Tutoring have shown an impressive record of high school graduation and college attendance.

Cluster Tutoring has provided free one-to-one tutoring for over 25 years. Each year, more than 100 volunteers work individually with students from the Austin community to help them with homework and reading skills. With students on our waiting list, we always need more volunteers.

As a volunteer tutor, you don't need special training, just a willingness to help a child learn. Tutors often find they get as much out of the program as students. The atmosphere is supportive, friendly, and relaxed. Tutors receive extra support through a reading specialist and volunteer math coaches. Most tutors are adults, but high school students make wonderful tutors, too. And it's a great volunteer project for high school students applying to college.

Cluster Tutoring meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on either Tuesdays or Thursdays. Our students are in grades K-12, but most are in elementary school. The commitment involves one 90-minute session a week from late September through mid-May. Volunteers come Tuesday to Pine Avenue United Church (5460 W. Augusta in Chicago) or Thursday to First United Church of Oak Park (848 Lake St.).

Information sessions for new tutors will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, and Tuesday, Sept. 12, at First United Church. For more information, call 773-378-5530 or send an email to clustertutoring@clustertutoring.org. You can also learn more at our website, http://clustertutoring.org.

Karen Heller

Volunteer tutor and board president

Cluster Tutoring, Oak Park

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2017

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

APT FOR RENT-RIVERSIDE

2 BDRM, 1 BATH VERY CLEAN, QUIET IDEAL FOR SINGLE PERSON NO PETS NO SMOKING AVAILABLE NOW! CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED CALL: 773-383-7332 561-401-3050

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

How is this appropriate or acceptable language to use?...

By Benjamin Hill

Posted: August 18th, 2017 10:12 PM

On: Buona bros arrested for battery...

I believe that the Wright Home & Studio is...

By Kathy Hansen

Posted: August 18th, 2017 9:10 PM

On: A 'mostly' eclipse this...

Thanks for showing your violent streak, although...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: August 18th, 2017 8:22 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

Jeffrey Smith - it is very presumptuous for someone...

By Alice Wellington

Posted: August 18th, 2017 8:06 PM

On: Different schools for different kids

No, the purpose of charter schools is to undermine...

By Jeffrey Smith

Posted: August 18th, 2017 7:27 PM

On: Different schools for different kids

Touche, Mike Hanline. Thank you.

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: August 18th, 2017 7:19 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

In today's mail came a paper providing a...

By Michael Nevins

Posted: August 18th, 2017 6:51 PM

On: D97 board grants supt. new 5-year...

Thank you, Michael Koss, for your informed and...

By Jim Lunsford

Posted: August 18th, 2017 6:45 PM

On: A different approach to Albion

Since Ken brought it up earlier, my hometown just...

By Mike Hanline

Posted: August 18th, 2017 5:52 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

The purpose of charter school is to provide options...

By Alice Wellington

Posted: August 18th, 2017 5:47 PM

On: Different schools for different kids

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close