For your viewing pleasure

By Marty Farmer

Sports Editor

Fall is my favorite season of the year for a variety of reasons. I love the cooler weather and the return of kids to school. Both changes inspire a fresh sense of renewal within me after the dog days of summer.

As a sports fanatic first and a sports editor second, fall also affords an opportunity to watch and write about sports — the best part of the annual sports calendar on the high school, college and professional levels in my opinion.

Here's my argument why fall sports is the GOAT, Greatest of All Time, or at least of all seasons.

I'll concede the Super Bowl during the winter and maybe the Masters golf tournament come spring are must-see TV, but that's about it. Other viewing options comprise simply a running clock in favor of fall.

Whether it's mostly under the Friday night lights of Oak Park Stadium and Triton College to watch OPRF and Fenwick, respectively, football games create a sense of community like no other sport.

Cheerleaders perform routines, the marching band puts on a spirited halftime show, and students, parents and fans mingle in the stands. And the football is fun to watch, too, as evidenced by the Huskies and Friars' combined 18-5 record last season.

Even the stuff we wanted to forget, namely Fenwick's controversial 18-17 loss against Plainfield North in the Class 7A semi-finals, was compelling. You knew the "Travesty at Triton" had teeth when it was a point of discussion on Good Morning America.

Aside from football, OPRF and Fenwick roll out boys and girls cross-country and golf. The boys also play soccer, while the girls are busy with tennis, volleyball and swimming & diving in the fall.

There are plenty of sports entertainment options in town.

As a powerful exhibit A, who wouldn't want to watch OPRF swimming sensation Natalie Ungaretti tear it up in the pool? You can keep Michael Phelps vs. the great white shark. I'd rather watch Ungaretti race against top swimmers from Fenwick, Rosary, New Trier and Hinsdale Central.

Here's another circle-your-calendar event, Fenwick at OPRF in boys soccer on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. Great rivalry.

So after running around all weekend covering local high school sports, what do I do when I get home late Saturday night? You guessed it.

The ABC Saturday night college football game is always a doozy. This year's tantalizing opener is FSU vs. Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

The NFL kicks off Thursday, Sept. 7, with the Chiefs visiting the Patriots and Captain America (yes, I'm alluding to the ageless Tom Brady).

Speaking of ageless, will Roger Federer, 36, win his 20th Grand Slam in tennis at the U.S. Open? Or perhaps, it's rival Rafael Nadal's turn to grab his 16th major. The two legends are locked in a tight race for the year-end World No. 1 ranking.

Lest we forget, monitoring also needs to be done regarding the Cubs' peculiar but still promising season, the White Sox rebuild, and a potentially historic MLB playoffs with powerhouse clubs like the Dodgers, Nationals and Astros.

Thank god the NBA season opens around Halloween. Life without sports is a scary thought.

Contact:

Email: marty@oakpark.com Twitter: @OakParkSports