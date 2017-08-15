Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
67°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Did Illinois really lose?

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Some members of the press have bemoaned the fact that Wisconsin and not Illinois was chosen by the Taiwanese electronic supplier Foxconn as the location of their new manufacturing plant. Some have insinuated that this is just additional proof of the incompetence of our political leadership. Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has described the project as "transformational." According to Walker, the Foxconn jobs are expected to have an annual salary of at least $53,000 plus benefits.

Let's look at the facts. Wisconsin's incentive package consisted of $1.5B in state income tax credits for job creation, $1.35B in state income tax breaks for capital investment, and $150M for sales tax exemption. In addition, the state would exempt the company from a number of environmental regulations, and would borrow $252M to rebuild Interstate 94 near the plant site. In exchange, Foxconn plans to build a $10B factory in Wisconsin for the production of flat screens for televisions and other consumer electronics. At this time, there are only estimates as to how many jobs would be created.

According to Timothy J. Bartik, a senior economist at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment, "This is a very costly package, and I am skeptical that the benefits justify such big incentives. … This is well beyond the typical deal."

In a recent study, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated that the cost of tax credits would exceed potential increased tax revenue by $1.04B at the end of fiscal year 2032-33. After that year, payments to Foxconn would end and increased tax collection would bring in about $115M annually. At that rate, the break-even point would come during the 2042-43 fiscal year. 

My question is what would happen to Wisconsin's expected economic benefits if Foxconn decided to decamp to another state in 2033 or shortly thereafter? Corporations have proven to be adept at playing off one state against another in order to secure a tax advantage. 

Because of all of the above, I question the notion that in this situation Illinois lost an economic benefit and Wisconsin gained one.

Al Popowits

River Forest  

Reader Comments

2 Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Nick Polido  

Posted: August 17th, 2017 2:59 PM

Boy ...how do you even try to respond to this? The very non-partisan bond market ( I know, I know, evil capitalists) have collectively said where screwed!

Tom MacMillan  

Posted: August 16th, 2017 9:13 AM

It costs nothing to not charge a tax that would not otherwise be collected. Rebuilding a highway in Wisconsin that is used by people in Wisconsin is a no brainer thing to do, its why roads exist. Wisconsin should be very happy with the deal they got. Illinois is a dead zone until Madigan is gone.

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2017

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

CHIMNEY REPAIRS/HANDYMAN

Blue Wolf Chimney, Dryer Vent, & Handyman Services 708-209-0379 Sweep Furnaces, Fireplaces, Woodstoves, Clean Dryer Vents/ Repair/ Replace, Reline Chimneys, Masonry Repairs & Waterproofing, Raincaps, Animal Removal , 10 % Cash & Senior...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

How is this appropriate or acceptable language to use?...

By Benjamin Hill

Posted: August 18th, 2017 10:12 PM

On: Buona bros arrested for battery...

I believe that the Wright Home & Studio is...

By Kathy Hansen

Posted: August 18th, 2017 9:10 PM

On: A 'mostly' eclipse this...

Thanks for showing your violent streak, although...

By Ken Stucken

Posted: August 18th, 2017 8:22 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

Jeffrey Smith - it is very presumptuous for someone...

By Alice Wellington

Posted: August 18th, 2017 8:06 PM

On: Different schools for different kids

No, the purpose of charter schools is to undermine...

By Jeffrey Smith

Posted: August 18th, 2017 7:27 PM

On: Different schools for different kids

Touche, Mike Hanline. Thank you.

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: August 18th, 2017 7:19 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

In today's mail came a paper providing a...

By Michael Nevins

Posted: August 18th, 2017 6:51 PM

On: D97 board grants supt. new 5-year...

Thank you, Michael Koss, for your informed and...

By Jim Lunsford

Posted: August 18th, 2017 6:45 PM

On: A different approach to Albion

Since Ken brought it up earlier, my hometown just...

By Mike Hanline

Posted: August 18th, 2017 5:52 PM

On: A threat to justice everywhere

The purpose of charter school is to provide options...

By Alice Wellington

Posted: August 18th, 2017 5:47 PM

On: Different schools for different kids

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close