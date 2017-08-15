Bag tax is a form of larceny
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
The recently passed vote by the village board for merchants to start charging 10 cents per bag, effective Jan. 1, 2018 is horrible, a black mark on Oak Park, and will be larceny for merchants for the 5-cent kickback on each bag. I have always recycled the bags I bring home from stores, using them for my garbage and recycling, among other things.
They say low-income people won't be charged for bags. I assume low-income people will be people using Link cards. This presents two questions for me: How will people using Link cards be recognized when they buy other items, like soap, a can of carpet cleaner, clothes, etc.? And what about people who don't use Link cards who are struggling to make ends meet each month? Are they to inform the cashier with each purchase so they won't be charged for bags and risk embarrassment of their situation with the cashier and people in line behind them who might overhear?
This idea for Oak Park is worse than the tax lady's soda tax for Cook County. I walked or have taken public transportation all my life so have never had to put up with Oak Park's parking rules, but I've been a homeowner here since 1957 so have struggled twice a year for 60 years to pay my tax bill with its self-serving referendums.
This 10-cent bag tax, with a 50% kickback for merchants, I repeat, is larceny and more thought should be given by the board to Oak Park residents who are struggling financially than passing rules like this. Maybe residents could be encouraged to recycle their bags instead of having them taxed.
Mary Trifone
Oak Park
Reader Comments
1 Comment - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2017
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
How is this appropriate or acceptable language to use?...
By Benjamin Hill
Posted: August 18th, 2017 10:12 PM
I believe that the Wright Home & Studio is...
By Kathy Hansen
Posted: August 18th, 2017 9:10 PM
Thanks for showing your violent streak, although...
By Ken Stucken
Posted: August 18th, 2017 8:22 PM
Jeffrey Smith - it is very presumptuous for someone...
By Alice Wellington
Posted: August 18th, 2017 8:06 PM
No, the purpose of charter schools is to undermine...
By Jeffrey Smith
Posted: August 18th, 2017 7:27 PM
Touche, Mike Hanline. Thank you.
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: August 18th, 2017 7:19 PM
In today's mail came a paper providing a...
By Michael Nevins
Posted: August 18th, 2017 6:51 PM
Thank you, Michael Koss, for your informed and...
By Jim Lunsford
Posted: August 18th, 2017 6:45 PM
Since Ken brought it up earlier, my hometown just...
By Mike Hanline
Posted: August 18th, 2017 5:52 PM
The purpose of charter school is to provide options...
By Alice Wellington
Posted: August 18th, 2017 5:47 PM
Jeffrey Smith from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 7:35 PM
Really, all this angst over a bag tax? The solution is spectacularly simple: by 4 or 5 reusable grocery bags and bring them with you to the store. They have more structure and are easier to pack than the sloppy plastic bags, and much easier to carry than paper bags since the have handles. People are so exercised about this you'd think the law is telling them they have to carry everything in their arms.