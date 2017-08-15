And now ... David Axelrod

First, our deep appreciation to David Axelrod for signing on as the inaugural speaker in our brand new Wednesday Journal Conversations series. He'll be on stage at the Lund Auditorium at Dominican University on Sept. 6, talking with Charlie Meyerson, our moderator for the series.

So thanks, too, to Dominican for partnering with us on this new effort in community journalism. And thanks to Charlie, a longtime Oak Park fellow, one-time Journal columnist and veteran radio and digital journalist.

Here at the Journal we are actively looking for more ways to connect with our readers. Print is great. Email, online and social media are terrific tools for breaking news and spurring conversations. But there is nothing quite like gathering a crowd in a lovely space for an interesting evening of conversation.

And in David Axelrod, we are certain we have lined up a person our readers will want to hear from. A veteran journalist, he was a very young political reporter at the Tribune; political and campaign strategist in some 150 local, state and national races; and then his years in the Obama White House. More recently, he is the founder of the University of Chicago's non-partisan Institute of Politics and a senior political commentator for CNN. He also has a fascinating Twitter feed and hosts The Axe Files, a podcast featuring an array of top political names.

David also made our list because we remember when he and his wife were young parents with kids at Beye School. So there'll be some Oak Park conversation, too.

Not a surprise that we're also looking for new ways to broaden the revenue streams in these interesting days for the media. Part of the strategy is to find new ways of gaining more revenue directly from readers. Our Conversations series is modestly priced at $25 per seat — and if you subscribe to our Breaking News Emails, watch for a discounted promo code that brings the price down to $20 as a thanks for being a Journal reader. There will be two more in this series over the months to come — winter and spring.

Don't be shocked or offended, but we're also increasing print subscription rates a bit this coming year after several years of static pricing. And when we get a little further into the roll-out of new software systems throughout our company, we'll also offer for the first time a simple way for our digital-only readers to contribute annually to help pay for the community journalism we provide. In a recent survey of our readers, we found a notably high percentage of digital-only consumers ready and willing to ante up for local journalism if we make it simple.

In this age of Trump and his determined attack on journalism, at a moment when the long, lucrative business model of the newspaper business is upside down, it is vital to find new ways to sustain the work that we do.

So re-up your subscription. Make a voluntary contribution for digital access when the system is up and running. And, right now, go to oakpark.com/axelrod and buy tickets to our David Axelrod event.

Finally, thanks to our event sponsors. On our early list of backers are Rush Oak Park Hospital, Maya del Sol, the Democratic Party of Oak Park, and the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation.