Last weekend, the University of Virginia and the City of Charlottesville were the scene of horrific acts of violence, bigotry and racist intimidation. Dominican University condemns these shameful and hateful actions of white nationalists, Neo-Nazis and alt-right activists on and around the Charlottesville campus. These actions led to the tragic deaths of three people and to many serious injuries.

Pope Francis reminds us that "bigotry and intolerance must be confronted in all its forms." At Dominican, we stand resolutely with all those who confronted bigotry and intolerance in Charlottesville. In times like these, we are reminded of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his epic Letter from Birmingham Jail: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

A university campus is no place for racism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, homophobia or misogyny. As we begin the academic year, we extend our prayers and support to the students, faculty and staff of the University of Virginia and to the Charlottesville community. We stand united with them and with the tens of millions of Americas who value diversity, inclusion, civility and respect. We affirm the power of inclusion to uphold the dignity of the individual and to advance the common good.

Dominican University

River Forest