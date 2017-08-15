A threat to justice everywhere
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
Last weekend, the University of Virginia and the City of Charlottesville were the scene of horrific acts of violence, bigotry and racist intimidation. Dominican University condemns these shameful and hateful actions of white nationalists, Neo-Nazis and alt-right activists on and around the Charlottesville campus. These actions led to the tragic deaths of three people and to many serious injuries.
Pope Francis reminds us that "bigotry and intolerance must be confronted in all its forms." At Dominican, we stand resolutely with all those who confronted bigotry and intolerance in Charlottesville. In times like these, we are reminded of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his epic Letter from Birmingham Jail: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
A university campus is no place for racism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, homophobia or misogyny. As we begin the academic year, we extend our prayers and support to the students, faculty and staff of the University of Virginia and to the Charlottesville community. We stand united with them and with the tens of millions of Americas who value diversity, inclusion, civility and respect. We affirm the power of inclusion to uphold the dignity of the individual and to advance the common good.
Dominican University
River Forest
Ken Stucken Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 8:22 PM
Thanks for showing your violent streak, although I'm pretty sure it's just false bravado.. Most libs are controlled by their emotions rather than by logic. This is where the term 'special snowflake' comes from,. not to mention all the shrill, and all of those tears. The adults who survived those camps also survived the march. Most of those older kids who wanted to grab bats survived too, and grew up to be normal adults. However many did not, the snowflakes, we see plenty of examples during current events. Not that there's anything wrong with having emotions, it's just that some people never learn how to control them. As an example, I laughed when Jake and Elwood upset the Nazi March in the Blues Bros. movie, but I can separate real-life from fiction. As for your wish to wear a badge of honor, be careful what you wish for because there will be no honor in the left's slow-marching the nation towards a civil war. You would be better served getting a leash around your emotions and take joy that you are able to live in a time of peace. Go ask your tattooed friends what kind of world they would rather live in. They would straighten you out quickly
Bill Dwyer Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 7:19 PM
Touche, Mike Hanline. Thank you.
Mike Hanline Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 5:52 PM
Since Ken brought it up earlier, my hometown just happens to be Skokie (full disclosure: I'm Catholic, not Jewish). I remember the first time I noticed an older woman in a grocery store with numbers tattooed on her arm and my mother had to explain to me what it meant (this was not an uncommon sight, as I believe Skokie at the time had one of the world's largest population of concentration camp survivors). A couple of years later, I remember when the neo-Nazis fought to match through our downtown. I was too young to fully appreciate the significance of what was happening but not young enough to escape the fear and tension that hung in the air--it permeated everything. I remember the older kids in the neighborhood talking about showing up with baseball bats if the march were allowed to proceed. Few things piss me off more than hypocrisy--I'm sensitive to it and am always self-evaluating as to whether I might be guilty of it myself in any given situation. On the one hand, I believe hate groups should be entitled to the same First Amendment rights as the rest of us, but on the other, I think much of their rhetoric borders on yelling "Fire!" in a crowded movie theater. Personally, I would love to see Americans from all walks of life take up arms and stomp every last one of them out of existence like the cockroaches that they are. If that makes me a hypocrite, then so be it. This is one of those rare instances where I'll gladly wear that label as a badge of honor.
Ken Stucken Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 3:10 PM
As for Mike's question. I believe that while we come in all shapes, colors, and sizes, I couldn't say that any group is superior to another. Some may have some advantages, but they also have disadvantages, so it's pretty much a wash. So I don't buy into the whole supremacy thing, whether white, black, or green. I do however believe in our laws and Constitution, and I do believe any group, even supremists, have a right to assemble peaceably, or peacefully. The First Amendment allows such assembly, but it's not without regulation.For example, it doesn't allow you to tell fire in a crowded theater, and local government may require permits so that it can work logistically with the population that isn't part of the protesting or assembly. Designated areas are another example of regulation. And when they assemble peacefully, the police should not be able to break up or thwart that assembly as long as it remains peaceful. And if there is a police presence, their role should be to maintain the peace, and not allow others to try to thwart that peaceful assembly. Unlike what the police in Charlottesville did, they sat back and let it get out of hand, so they can share in some off the blame too. I know it sounds radical to those on the left who like to silence opposing opinions, but there it is. You can always put on your blinders and get shrill and shriek while flailing your arms about. It's your right and we're already used to it.
Ken Stucken Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 2:46 PM
Well then he said the same thing Trump did, but it took him a lot longer to say it. Trump condemned the violence after it happened and still caught criticism that he took too long.
Ramona Lopez Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 2:36 PM
Ken....Jason has clearly stated that violence from either side is unacceptable.
Ken Stucken Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 2:28 PM
But what about violence from the left Jason? Do you codemn it or not? Yes or no? If anyone is dancing, it's you.
Jason Cohen Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 2:02 PM
@Ken, violence during protests is unacceptable. I said that below so I am not sure how this is "vague". Meanwhile as we are having this fun dance Trump has fired yet another amazing bigly awesome hire so continue to enjoy the greatness of our new leader. Peace out all and enjoy. Let's keep op.com a violence free zone. :-)
Barbara Joan Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 1:59 PM
Hate is hate--it comes in all flavors, none of which are acceptable regardless of trending social justice agendas..
Ramona Lopez Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 12:52 PM
Jason...the point is that if this was the KKK who burned a flag and hung their own it would be all over every major media outlet. That cannot be denied. Again, just pointing out hypocrisy, nothing more.
Ken Stucken Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 12:36 PM
Jason, your spin was as wordy as Mike's. The question was if you condemn the violence from the left. It's pretty much a y/n answer. I'd like to know Mike's answer so that I can then answer his question. We kind of made a deal and I'd like to follow through.
Jason Cohen Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 12:30 PM
@Ramona, you keep posting links that don't really prove anything. These people weren't violent. They did something illegal and I don't condone their actions but they protested and burned a flag. I don't see anyone going to the hospital over it.
Jason Cohen Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 12:27 PM
@Ken, I think Mike said it well but to make it very simple for you I will put my spin on it. Violence during protests isn't acceptable period. That doesn't mean everyone is equally to blame though. Do you really believe you could be yelled at with horrible hateful comments and remain perfectly calm? Now that the violence is bad is out of the way how about you actually answer a question for once since we have. Do you believe that these hate groups are horrible people and you condemn them for their actions? Do you believe the protesters were partially to blame for the murder that took place? All the Dems I know are reasonable people that admit that our side has issues and all I see from Trump and all his fans is that he's never wrong and everyone's else always is.
Ken Stucken Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 11:53 AM
@Mike. That was kind of wordy and my question was really simple. Just so that I understand your answer, are you saying you condemn the violence from the left as well, or are you saying the violence from the left was ok in this instance?
Ramona Lopez Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 11:44 AM
https://www.yahoo.com/news/m/09f7d5de-d494-37e6-9d2c-dfbb77a11fe5/ss_protesters-storm-gov%E2%80%99t.html Mike, You don't consider people who storm a government building, burn the county flag and raise their own antifa flag bad? The hypocrisy is laughable now Mike. So since one group has a history of being violent that excuses the other side's violence? Of course only those on the right according to you can be "bad guys". Again....only here to point out the B.S. hypocrisy. It is literally clear as day. Any reasonable or prudent person can see it.
Mike Hanline Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 11:36 AM
Deal. From what I've read and from what I've seen, violence was initiated by both sides--it's pointless to try and figure out who drew first blood. That being said, hate groups such as the KKK and the neo-Nazis have always fed off of their ability to intimidate and to strike fear. From the torches and clubs, to the shields emblazoned with white supremacy symbolism, to the paramilitary uniforms of neo-Nazis, to the anti-Semitic chants--these are all designed to elicit a very specific reaction from their intended targets. We have 150 years of history showing hate groups committing violence and crimes (including murder) against minorities, whereas the same cannot be said of BLM, Antifa, university students, etc. So while I never condone unprovoked violence and condemn it from both sides in Charlottesville, there is clearly only one group of "bad guys" here.
Ken Stucken Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 10:33 AM
I'll tell you once you answer my question. Deal?
Mike Hanline Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 10:24 AM
And now I'm asking the question, Ken: Exactly where do you stand on the issue of white supremacy? You are either for it or against it, there is no in between.
Ramona Lopez Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 10:04 AM
Jason....I agree, violence is unacceptable regardless which side it comes from. Yes, Nazi's are despicable and horrible people. You are so blinded by your righteousness that you won't even open your eyes to the violence that comes from the extreme left. How did you react to the riots in Berkeley? How did you react when statues were removed by mobs? How do you react when Ferguson burns to the ground? How do you react when left wing protestors don't even allow someone with an opposing view speak? What did you think of the riots in Portland? Were you advocating for calm and peace then? Any prudent or reasonable person knows that Nazis are evil and Trump is a moron. I am simply pointing out the hypocrisy of the left. THAT'S IT!!!! Lots of people on this thread are only pointing out the hypocrisy and when they do you suddenly jump to the conclusion that they must support Trump because they criticize the left. Couldn't be further from the truth. "There is no blame to be placed on anyone but them" just proves my point. TWO sides were fighting in Virginia Jason. One had a permit to do so, supported by the ACLU and the other did not. Here is another article from the BBC that you should read. http://hotair.com/archives/2017/08/16/nbc-bbc-violent-left-wing-protesters-charlottesville/ The author clearly states he witnessed a LOT of violence from both sides. You should be more angry with mayor of Charlottesville for telling the police to stand down. Alas, it's much easier to blame the president. You are EXACTLY like the right wingers who blamed Obama for everything. Hypocrisy at its best!!!!!
Ken Stucken Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 9:38 AM
I asked the question. If you haven't heard anything from me, then you don't really know where my sympathies lie. Nice projection though.
Mike Hanline Facebook Verified
Posted: August 18th, 2017 9:25 AM
And yet for all of Ken's bluster and whataboutism, have yet to hear him denounce the white supremacists or the violence that they committed (including murder) in any of his posts even once. It's becoming rather clear where his sympathies lie.
Ken Stucken Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 10:50 PM
That's the point Jeffrey. Your team is the most violent and intolerant people on the planet. While I don't think your B.O. from your raised arm would be considered violent, it sure might be offensive. You r team has no respect for the rule of law. You sound like one of those anarchist types. Maybe you are too young to rementer when the supreme court ruled Nazis had a right to march in Skokie?
Jeffrey Smith Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 6:13 PM
It's certainly enlightening to see that the white supremacists and Nazis have someone to stand up for them in Oak Park. The "both sides are equally bad" argument is rubbish. Perhaps these angry souls have forgotten that American and the world once went to war to crush fascism and Nazism, and that last Saturday a Nazi killed a peaceful protestor in America in 2017. But we've been given fair warning that if Nazis want to march in Oak Park, at least some Oak Parkers will welcome them with with a raised arm.
Barbara Joan Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 6:01 PM
"people like them" And there you have it! Intolerance and criticism and judgement for having different views. Free speech is a civil right that must be protected.
Bill Dwyer Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 5:15 PM
Sure, Ken. Sure. You just hold that thought.
Jason Cohen Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 4:53 PM
@Ramona, you post that link as if it's going to prove your point but it doesn't say anything about the left being more violent than the right. All it says is that this magic AntiFa thing has more people interested since Trump was elected which doesn't take a genius to understand why that's the case. Let me say right away that any violence is unacceptable no matter what side it comes from. Let's try to focus on this situation though. Do you really expect people being told they they are filth and trash and subhuman not to react at all? Is it really the fault of those people that a man got into his car and ran them down? That argument is stupid and insulting. If people came into our community telling me that my children should die because they are Jewish I very well might react poorly. Why can't you Trump supporters just acknowledge that these right wing nazis are horrible people and what they do is inexcusable period. There's no blame to be placed on anyone but them. The fact that the leader of our country won't come out and say this is a travesty. Most Republican leaders have said this. His own daughter tweeted it.
Ken Stucken Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 4:25 PM
There was no other choice but Trump. The false equivalence would be Hillary and President in the same sentence. We got we we deserve, embrace the change we've been waiting for. Be assured that our pain is far less that it could have been.
Bill Dwyer Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 3:58 PM
Your intellect doesn't matter to people like Ken and Ramona, Mike. People like them are in the throes of a deepening defensive as they realize more and more that they supported the most unqualified president in this country's history, a man who is totally indifferent to the disgrace he's bringing to the White House, our country and the GOP. So they need "false equivalence" the way a junkie needs dope. Be gentle with them; try saying things like, "Well, he WAS a Democrat before the GOP nominated him, wasn't he?" That might help ease their pain.
Ken Stucken Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 2:10 PM
Exactly. Mike seems to think "ok for me, but bad for thee"
Ramona Lopez Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 1:52 PM
The left has more violent outbursts than the right. Portland, Berkeley, BLM, etc. and the list goes on. Here is an interesting article from the BBC: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-40930831
Mike Hanline Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 1:36 PM
LOL! Thanks, Ken but I aced AP History years ago in high school. I hardly need a lesson from someone who can't see the difference between neo-Nazis, Klansmen and other white supremacists who have a long history of domestic terrorism in this country and the counter-protesters who would challenge them. Also, the last time I checked, murder was committed by only one of the sides. That you even think this is a right vs. left issue at all says a lot about you as a person.
Ken Stucken Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 12:43 PM
It sounds like the snowflakes need a lesson about left or right and different types of government. https ://youtu.be/N4r0VUybeXY
Bill Dwyer Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 12:09 PM
Seems to me Ken, that the only "snowflakes" here are the psuedo-tough Nazi/Klan types who brag about carry a gun and working out to prepare to be violent, but blubber like whiny babies when they find out the police want to question them.
Barbara Joan Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 11:06 AM
Extremism breeds bullying and terrorists on both the left and right. The US. Constitution protects against such extremism and must be protected.
Ken Stucken Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 11:00 AM
So the liberal response to violence from the left is to dance around the subject, stick their fingers in their ears, and pretend it doesn't exist. Same old play from the same old playbook.
Mike Hanline Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 10:29 AM
Uh-oh. Ken called me a "snowflake." Clearly, he must have been the captain of his high school debate team...
Ken Stucken Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 10:11 AM
You probably are not familiar with the term because you would melt if you ventured out of your bubble.
Mike Hanline Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 10:02 AM
"Alt-left." That's a good one, Ken. Just because Trump said it, doesn't mean it's a thing. The term "alt-right" was coined by the white nationalists themselves in order to make their brand of hate and racism more palatable.
Bill Dwyer Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 9:43 AM
"Opposing views are suppressed in any space liberals control." Really, Barbara Joan? Then how is it I'm still able to read your "opposing views" in a liberal newspaper this morning?
Barbara Joan Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 9:31 AM
Extreme political agendas are dangerous, whether it be left or right. Denying there is an alt-left, as well as an alt-right is absurd. The alt-left is everything bad the left claims about the right. It is extreme and doesn't want compromise. They demonize and destroy anyone who doesn't share their views and have intruded into every aspect of our lives. They want to destroy patriotism and the U.S. Constitution.. Opposing views are suppressed in any space liberals control.
Jason Cohen Facebook Verified
Posted: August 17th, 2017 7:11 AM
@Ken, how violent was the vigil in Charlottesville last night? It's odd because that was all the horrible left leaning people who organized it and marched in it yet it was beautiful and peaceful. I am sure the neo nazis had a similar peaceful march somewhere to protest the murder of that innocent woman. I bet it's the medias fault we aren't seeing that march. There's also no such thing as the alt-left but you certainly have your Trump talking points down.
Ken Stucken Facebook Verified
Posted: August 16th, 2017 8:12 PM
pindrop.wav
Ken Stucken Facebook Verified
Posted: August 16th, 2017 8:30 AM
What about the violence from the alt-left? Do you condemn that violence too, or is it ok in your book? You didn't seem to mention it so I'm wondering why you left it out. Well, not really wondering that hard.