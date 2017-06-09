River Forest District 90 board member resigns
Incumbent had just been re-elected to second term
River Forest District 90 Board of Education Vice President Anne Gottlieb has resigned, effective June 8, citing "personal reasons," according to a June 9 press release from the district.
Gottlieb won a seat on the school board 2013 and had just been re-elected in April in an uncontested race. She is a school principal in Chicago and has several kids in District 90.
"I have been honored to represent the River Forest community on behalf of its schools. The collaborative partnership between District 90 and the community is the foundation of our schools' success," Gottlieb said in a statement. "The district is fortunate to enjoy the benefits of having a fully engaged and resourceful community that supports its schools. The village of River Forest is blessed to have such a high-performing school district that works to educate all students."
Gottlieb did not immediately respond to Wednesday Journal's request for more information.
The District 90 school board now has 45 days to select a replacement. That person will serve until 2019, when he or she will have the opportunity to run for the remaining two years of the term.
