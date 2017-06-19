Copper theft shuts down Open Door Theater

By Timothy Inklebarger

Thieves made away with an estimated $250 worth of copper wire from the building that serves as home to Open Door Theater, 902 S. Ridgeland Ave., at about 3:40 a.m. on June 15.

But the theft forced the theater to shut down for three days, causing it to lose four events worth of revenue, according to the theater's building manager, who spoke under the condition of anonymity.

The theater learned of the theft from the fire department and were informed that the thieves cut the electricity to the building before stealing the wire. The police report notes that about 20 feet of copper wire was stolen from a metal conduit pole located at the rear of the building, but the building manager said it was closer to 80 feet.

He said the building owner was able to make the repairs over the weekend, and theater has rescheduled the Church of Beethoven service for Sunday, June 25.

Criminal damage to property

A property in the 100 block of Van Buren Street was vandalized sometime between 8 a.m. on June 14 and 9:50 a.m. the next day. The vandal wrote in newly poured concrete "Let's go boys," along with a depiction of a male sex organ. The estimated damage is unknown.

Armed robbery

A Chicago resident was a victim of armed robbery in the 100 block of South Maple at 3:14 a.m. on June 16. The victim was walking toward his vehicle when he was approached from behind by two men, one of whom placed an unknown sharp object behind the victim's neck and said, "Give money." The robber then patted down the victim and took his wallet that contained $40 and credit cards. The robber and his accomplice then fled westbound through a parking lot.

Residential burglary

A residence was burglarized in the 700 block of North Harvey Avenue sometime between 8 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. on June 12. The burglar entered by forcing open the rear door to the residence and then stole a black Samsung tablet, a black 32-inch television, winter boots and a Movado watch. The burglar also gained entry to the unattached garage and stole a yellow weed whacker, a red lawn mower and a red and white Schwinn-brand BMX-style bicycle. The estimated loss is $2,080.

Burglary from motor vehicle

A Palos Heights resident caught two men breaking into his white Mercedes Sprinter in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue at 2:07 p.m. on June 13. The first suspect – described as a black man, about 30 years old, 6-foot-3, weighing about 300 pounds, unshaven, with a dark complexion and wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts, white socks and dirty white gym shoes – had removed the 20-inch triangular window panel and had reached into the vehicle to remove the victim's car keys. The victim approached the man and a struggle ensued. The burglar then threw the keys away and entered a blue Jeep Commander driven by a second man. They were last seen headed eastbound.

Attempted robbery

A Prospect Heights female whose age was not given was the target of an attempted robbery in the 200 block of South Ridgeland Avenue at 5:09 p.m. on June 11, while walking on the sidewalk. Two males pulled up in a red, beat-up, 2-door vehicle and one jumped out, grabbed the victim by the wrist and said, "Gimme the phone." He then attempted to grab the victim's iPhone 6, but she pushed him away. He then reentered the vehicle, which fled southbound on Ridgeland. The robber was described as black; a teenager, 6-foot, skinny, with a faded haircut, wearing no shirt, dark jeans and a white T-shirt in his back pocket.

Battery

Two females, an Oak Parker and a Chicagoan, were assaulted in the 100 block of North Grove, at 8:02 p.m. on June 10, when a male approached them from behind as they were walking and grabbed each of their buttocks. He then fled westbound in the 100 block of the North Grove parking lot. He was described as a white male; approximately 17 or 18 years old; thin; 6-foot; with brown, curly hair parted to the side; and wearing a purple T-shirt depicting on the back crying female eyes and a tongue sticking out and saggy, gray jeans.

Aggravated assault

An Oak Park resident had a gun pulled on her in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue at 4:32 p.m. on June 11. The woman was driving her vehicle when she stopped at the corner of Chicago and Harvey and stated to the offender that he could cross the street. He removed a black handgun from his pants and pointed it at her and shouted an expletive at her. He then crossed the street and the victim drove away.

These items, obtained from the Oak Park and River Forest police departments, came from reports, June 10-19, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public's help in making an arrest.

