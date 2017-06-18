Don't miss Night of Champions 3; all set for June 3
Prestigious sports gala honors elite teams, athletes and coaches from local high schools
By Marty Farmer
Hello sports fans!
It's Marty Farmer, the sports editor of the Wednesday Journal and Riverside-Brookfield Landmark. I have exciting news for you.
In conjunction with Dominican University, Wednesday Journal, Riverside-Brookfield Landmark and Forest Park Review proudly present the third annual Night of Champions awards party created to celebrate the accomplishments of top high school teams, athletes and coaches from the near west suburbs, including Oak Park and River Forest, Fenwick, Riverside-Brookfield and Lyons Township plus several youth sports.
The sports gala event will be held on Tuesday, June 20, between 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Domican University in River Forest.
A reception will be held in the foyer of Dominican's lovely Lund Auditorium from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with food, drinks and live music plus networking opportunities, sponsor booths, and other surprises.
At 7:00 p.m., guests will gather in the Lund Auditorium for the sports awards portion of the evening, hosted by award-winning Wednesday Journal/Riverside-Brookfield Landmark sports editor Marty Farmer and Oak Park radio celebrity Doris Davenport of The Doris Davenport Show.
Top awards presented will include Male Team, Female Team, Male Athlete, Female Athlete and Coach of the Year Awards, plus a few inspirationals speeches from professional sports athletes and musical entertainment.
The evening will culminate with an 8:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. post-show social with live entertainment.
Attire is casual/dress casual and school colors are welcomed.
So get in the game! Reserve free tickets early for you, your family and friends and join us for what promises to be an unforgettable evening honoring our distinguished list of local champions!
Click the link below and go to Ticket Information/Find Tickets to reserve as many tickets as you would like. Then, simply print out the tickets and present them at the Dominican University box office on Tuesday, June 20.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1933934576873517/?active_tab=about
Contact: Marty Farmer, sports editor at marty@oakpark.com
