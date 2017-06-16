Minimum wage pulled from Oak Park board agenda
Residents flood trustees with opposition to opting out of county laws
An outcry from residents over Oak Park potentially opting out of minimum wage increase imposed by Cook County has prompted Trustee Deno Andrews to pull the item from the agenda of Monday night's board meeting.
Andrews and Trustee Dan Moroney began discussing the issue earlier this week on Facebook, noting that it would be addressed by the board at its weekly meeting set for June 19.
Reached by phone, Moroney said Andrews originally requested that the issue be discussed by the board. Moroney explained he seconded the request, because in order for an issue to be taken up by the board two trustees must make the request.
Andrews could not immediately be reached for comment.
The county ordinance requires the minimum wage to increase to $10 an hour on July 1, and then an additional dollar every year until it reached $13 in 2020. It also requires employers to allow hourly employees to accrue up to five days of paid sick leave.
Moroney said he likely would have not voted to opt out of the county wage hike, but said that the topic merited discussion.
He said Cathy Yen, executive director of the Oak Park Chamber of Commerce, sent a letter to board members last week requesting that the issue be placed on the agenda, because a survey showed 70 percent of Oak Park business owners who will be affected by the legislation opposed the wage increase.
He said Andrews put in a request last night to have the agenda item pulled.
That's after a flood of opposition from Oak Park residents, according to Trustee Bob Tucker, who said earlier this week that he adamantly opposed opting out.
"Honestly, I think the outpouring of comments from Oak Parkers to the village board made them reconsider whether or not they should move forward with this," Tucker said in a telephone interview. "I think the community spoke loud and clear on this, and it's a big win for Oak Park and Oak Park values."
Tucker said hundreds of emails were sent to the board calling on elected officials to stick with the wage hike.
"I was thrilled to see that reaction, because I never wanted it on the agenda to begin with," Tucker said.
Moroney said he believes some businesses in Oak Park will have to lay off some workers or close their doors entirely once the wage hike takes effect.
"I was fine if it was kept on [the agenda]," he said, adding, "I think it would have been a little bit of a circus [at the board meeting] I wasn't looking forward to."
Trustee Simone Boutet said in a telephone interview that she also had requested the item be placed on the agenda for discussion, but only to find out more about the county ordinance and what effect it would have on businesses in Oak Park.
Boutet said she and some others on the board were unaware of the issue until a story was published on the topic in Wednesday Journal.
Although the item was placed on the agenda for discussion, Boutet said, "I don't think the intent was ever to opt out."
Ben DeBruin from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: June 16th, 2017 4:45 PM
I find it funny that board members and the Wednesday Journal know that this has been pulled from the agenda for Monday's meeting, but it is nearly 5 pm on Friday and an agenda still is not publicly posted on the Village's website yet.
Neal Buer Facebook Verified
Posted: June 16th, 2017 4:36 PM
Kimberly, you are absolutely correct. I love it when the government, who has no skin in the game, and citizens, who work in the public sector, dictate to owners their desires. It costs them nothing to take your money. The faux moral outrage is free.
Bridgett Baron Facebook Verified
Posted: June 16th, 2017 4:20 PM
Deno couldn't be reached for comment? This story was posted online at 3:41 pm. Deno posted a lengthy and thoughtful statement on his Trustee Facebook page at 3:23 pm.
Kimberly Humphrey from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: June 16th, 2017 4:19 PM
Here's what I WOULD have expressed at the meeting if this stayed on the Agenda. Arguments in favor of raising minimum wage tend to fall into, what I call, the fish logic: all fish live in water, therefore all things in water are fish. Or, all people who work at an hourly rate are working full-time supporting a family. In fact, many people work at an hourly rate, part-time, because it fits into their schedule while providing some additional income. As a small business owner for the past 5 years, I would love to pay my employees $13 an hour (or more!), but then I'd like to make that much myself. Assuming a 40 hour work week (which would also be nice) I'm now making about $5 per hour. By the time the County wage becomes $13 an hour I hope to have finished paying the investors who contributed monies that allowed me to purchase the business. From a strictly financial perspective, it makes more sense to close the business, finish paying the investors and get a job (at minimum wage) to finish paying any remaining debts. As a family with a house in Oak Park, we really could use the income. We have children, taxes, medical bills, house repairs (we need a new roof, and there's that bathroom thing), so . . . . I'm sure that someone working full-time supporting a family needs to make more than minimum wage, but forcing that rate on all employers is backwards logic. What it WILL do is force some businesses to re-think the value of staying in business. Thanks for the opportunity to share. Kim Humphrey, owner, Bead in Hand in the Oak Park Arts District.
Judith Warren from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: June 16th, 2017 4:14 PM
This: Moroney said he believes some businesses in Oak Park will have to lay off some workers or close their doors entirely once the wage hike takes effect. ??