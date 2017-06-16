Minimum wage pulled from Oak Park board agenda

A few days ago, though, representatives on the Oak Park Board of Trustees announced via Facebook that they are planning to discuss the question of opting out at the board's June 19 meeting.

Municipalities throughout Chicagoland have spent the last few months deciding whether to opt out of a Cook County ordinance that would impose a graduated minimum wage increase beginning July 1 – but Oak Park has been silent on the issue.

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

An outcry from residents over Oak Park potentially opting out of minimum wage increase imposed by Cook County has prompted Trustee Deno Andrews to pull the item from the agenda of Monday night's board meeting.

Andrews and Trustee Dan Moroney began discussing the issue earlier this week on Facebook, noting that it would be addressed by the board at its weekly meeting set for June 19.

Reached by phone, Moroney said Andrews originally requested that the issue be discussed by the board. Moroney explained he seconded the request, because in order for an issue to be taken up by the board two trustees must make the request.

Andrews could not immediately be reached for comment.

The county ordinance requires the minimum wage to increase to $10 an hour on July 1, and then an additional dollar every year until it reached $13 in 2020. It also requires employers to allow hourly employees to accrue up to five days of paid sick leave.

Moroney said he likely would have not voted to opt out of the county wage hike, but said that the topic merited discussion.

He said Cathy Yen, executive director of the Oak Park Chamber of Commerce, sent a letter to board members last week requesting that the issue be placed on the agenda, because a survey showed 70 percent of Oak Park business owners who will be affected by the legislation opposed the wage increase.

He said Andrews put in a request last night to have the agenda item pulled.

That's after a flood of opposition from Oak Park residents, according to Trustee Bob Tucker, who said earlier this week that he adamantly opposed opting out.

"Honestly, I think the outpouring of comments from Oak Parkers to the village board made them reconsider whether or not they should move forward with this," Tucker said in a telephone interview. "I think the community spoke loud and clear on this, and it's a big win for Oak Park and Oak Park values."

Tucker said hundreds of emails were sent to the board calling on elected officials to stick with the wage hike.

"I was thrilled to see that reaction, because I never wanted it on the agenda to begin with," Tucker said.

Moroney said he believes some businesses in Oak Park will have to lay off some workers or close their doors entirely once the wage hike takes effect.

"I was fine if it was kept on [the agenda]," he said, adding, "I think it would have been a little bit of a circus [at the board meeting] I wasn't looking forward to."

Trustee Simone Boutet said in a telephone interview that she also had requested the item be placed on the agenda for discussion, but only to find out more about the county ordinance and what effect it would have on businesses in Oak Park.

Boutet said she and some others on the board were unaware of the issue until a story was published on the topic in Wednesday Journal.

Although the item was placed on the agenda for discussion, Boutet said, "I don't think the intent was ever to opt out."