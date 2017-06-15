Eagles 12U team wins Downers Grove tourney
Deep pitching and formidable lineup power squad to title
(L-R, 1st Row): Francis Heinzmann, John Philip Ferraro, Patrick Carmody; 2nd Row: Jack Chambers, Owen Augustine, Hank Babwin, Drew McConville, Jack Lenehan; 3d Row: Asst. Coach Tim Ferraro, Head Coach Chuck Carmody, Calvin Proskey (piggyback), Cole Shamhart, Asst. Coach Brian Shamhart, Henry Spillane, Ryder Conway (piggyback), Asst. Coach Andrew Augustine
The 12U Oak Park Eagles A team went 4-0 to win the Downers Grove Longshots Memorial Day Weekend Invitational, May 27-28. This Eagles squad won the 11U tournament last year.
Dominant pitching from a deep staff of seven pitchers and a dangerous top-to-bottom hitting lineup overwhelmed travel teams from Berwyn, Lemont, Hinsdale and Naperville.
After the weather shortened pool play to a single game on Saturday, the team was seeded third heading into elimination play.
They played three games on Sunday, including the 11-5 championship victory over the Naperville Renegades at Memorial Park in Downers Grove. The Eagles are a part-time travel team affiliated with Oak Park Youth Baseball and Softball. The team is comprised of players from the six-team Bronco league, which concludes its season later this month.
The Eagles will then compete in travel tournaments throughout July.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
This article is very one sided to the residents of the...
By Melissa Cokenower
Posted: June 15th, 2017 10:06 AM
My first job was with Barton-Aschman in Evanston IL,...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: June 15th, 2017 8:18 AM
Upside of the articles on Equity in local schools is...
By James Peters
Posted: June 15th, 2017 8:14 AM
By Rob Ruffulo
Posted: June 15th, 2017 7:37 AM
Hey Josh and Kevin: when the truth is inconvenient,...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: June 14th, 2017 9:10 PM
So one in ten teachers is non-white, and about 1/10th...
By Josh Vanderberg
Posted: June 14th, 2017 9:03 PM
This District has been grossly overtaxing, and no one...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: June 14th, 2017 6:53 PM
Wow... so hard to believe that things were once like...
By Andrew Broderick
Posted: June 14th, 2017 3:18 PM
It sounds like they need to do some research which is...
By Carolyn Cullen
Posted: June 14th, 2017 1:52 PM
one thing ALL RESIDENTS of the village should demand...
By Kline Maureen
Posted: June 14th, 2017 10:50 AM