Home
News
Dining
Shopping
Directory
Real Estate
Classified
Community

Eagles 12U team wins Downers Grove tourney

Deep pitching and formidable lineup power squad to title

(L-R, 1st Row): Francis Heinzmann, John Philip Ferraro, Patrick Carmody; 2nd Row: Jack Chambers, Owen Augustine, Hank Babwin, Drew McConville, Jack Lenehan; 3d Row: Asst. Coach Tim Ferraro, Head Coach Chuck Carmody, Calvin Proskey (piggyback), Cole Shamhart, Asst. Coach Brian Shamhart, Henry Spillane, Ryder Conway (piggyback), Asst. Coach Andrew Augustine

The 12U Oak Park Eagles A team went 4-0 to win the Downers Grove Longshots Memorial Day Weekend Invitational, May 27-28. This Eagles squad won the 11U tournament last year.

Dominant pitching from a deep staff of seven pitchers and a dangerous top-to-bottom hitting lineup overwhelmed travel teams from Berwyn, Lemont, Hinsdale and Naperville.

After the weather shortened pool play to a single game on Saturday, the team was seeded third heading into elimination play.

They played three games on Sunday, including the 11-5 championship victory over the Naperville Renegades at Memorial Park in Downers Grove. The Eagles are a part-time travel team affiliated with Oak Park Youth Baseball and Softball. The team is comprised of players from the six-team Bronco league, which concludes its season later this month.

The Eagles will then compete in travel tournaments throughout July.

 

 

