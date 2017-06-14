Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
84°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Mary Houck Olson, 78

Foster mom to 70

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Mary Houck Olson, 78, of Oak Park, died peacefully surrounded by family on June 12, 2017 in Minneapolis after a brief battle with rare EHE cancer. She joins in heaven her husband Jon Olson and parents Margaret and Irvin Houck.

Ms. Olson approached her cancer diagnosis the same way she approached all things in life – with a fierce desire to give God the glory for how He always carried and provided for her.

That strong faith powered her identity as a devoted wife, mother, "Nana," sister, aunt and caring friend. It fueled her service to others in so many ways, including as a Bible Study Fellowship lecturer/leader, WBS Bible study leader, volunteer to those with special needs through Joni and Friends, loyal Infant Welfare Society supporter and foster mother to 70 babies over the decades.

Ms. Olson was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Olson, and parents, Margaret and Irvin Houck.

She is survived by her children Derek (Kris) Olson and Deirdre Olson Gentolizo; her grandchildren Kaija, Benjamin, Anna and Nataly; her brother Dr. Richard Houck and sister Peggy (Eric) Smith; many beloved Houck and Olson extended family members, those who call her "Mom/Grandma Mary" and dear friends in Illinois, Minneapolis and on Washington and Detroit Islands.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. (with lunch to follow) on Saturday, June 17 at Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 Division St., River Forest. Visitation will be Friday, June 16 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and also on June 17 from 10 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 Division Street, River Forest, Illinois, 60305 or Joni and Friends Chicago, 915 Harger Rd., #105, Oak Brook, Illinois, 60523.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

There is a small surface lot behind the building,...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 14th, 2017 10:11 AM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

If it was one of the varsity sports, they would have a...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 14th, 2017 9:50 AM

On: Schools 'tri' tackling...

Just an idea.... Perhaps some of these spots can be...

By Tacet Maioris

Posted: June 14th, 2017 9:04 AM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

Why in the world would we expect district 97 to act as...

By Nick Polido

Posted: June 14th, 2017 8:59 AM

On: D97 won't cut media assistants

I agree! There needs to be more attention to all new...

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: June 14th, 2017 8:44 AM

On: Let's bring more artists to...

I've got good news and bad news for OPRF on the...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: June 13th, 2017 11:58 PM

On: Schools 'tri' tackling...

Just one in ten (write the number name if twelve or...

By Deborah Wess

Posted: June 13th, 2017 11:30 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Did no one think to ask anyone who lives in Mills...

By Janet Haisman

Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:30 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

It might help if the Supt. and others actually...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:18 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Its sad that some people think a kid can only learn...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 13th, 2017 9:09 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close