Mary Houck Olson, 78, of Oak Park, died peacefully surrounded by family on June 12, 2017 in Minneapolis after a brief battle with rare EHE cancer. She joins in heaven her husband Jon Olson and parents Margaret and Irvin Houck.

Ms. Olson approached her cancer diagnosis the same way she approached all things in life – with a fierce desire to give God the glory for how He always carried and provided for her.

That strong faith powered her identity as a devoted wife, mother, "Nana," sister, aunt and caring friend. It fueled her service to others in so many ways, including as a Bible Study Fellowship lecturer/leader, WBS Bible study leader, volunteer to those with special needs through Joni and Friends, loyal Infant Welfare Society supporter and foster mother to 70 babies over the decades.

She is survived by her children Derek (Kris) Olson and Deirdre Olson Gentolizo; her grandchildren Kaija, Benjamin, Anna and Nataly; her brother Dr. Richard Houck and sister Peggy (Eric) Smith; many beloved Houck and Olson extended family members, those who call her "Mom/Grandma Mary" and dear friends in Illinois, Minneapolis and on Washington and Detroit Islands.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. (with lunch to follow) on Saturday, June 17 at Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 Division St., River Forest. Visitation will be Friday, June 16 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and also on June 17 from 10 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 Division Street, River Forest, Illinois, 60305 or Joni and Friends Chicago, 915 Harger Rd., #105, Oak Brook, Illinois, 60523.