News
Dining
Shopping
Directory
Real Estate
Classified
Yes on minimum wage

Opinion: Editorials

By Editorial

Our Views

Oak Park's village board has the opportunity, oddly through inaction, to assert the value of hard work and fair pay. Unlike several neighboring communities which are opting out of a new Cook County law mandating a gradual increase in the minimum wage and the creation of mandated annual sick leave, Oak Park seems poised to allow the law to take effect on July 1.

We understand the counter arguments to this notable change. Taking action on just the county level rather than the state or national level is simply too narrow a geography and creates a competitive disadvantage for businesses. Going even smaller to adopting a change in Oak Park that is disregarded in River Forest, Elmwood Park, Maywood, North Riverside makes less sense still.

Our argument is simply that paying employees a more fair wage – it would take the minimum pay to $10 an hour this year, rising gradually to $13 per hour – is the right thing to do. And doing the right thing has to start somewhere. Oak Park, for all its rightful pride of place, needs to be such a place. Or it should just hang up its bragging rights.  

