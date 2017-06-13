What about the expense side of developments?

Our village officials are fond of touting the new tax revenue re-development will generate for village taxing bodies, but we never hear about the expense side of the ledger.

Case in point: The proposed townhouses on the former Robinson's Ribs/District 97 administration HQ site. Reportedly, the 21 townhouses will generate $187,000 of tax revenue for village bodies. I don't doubt that — but I also have no doubt that village bodies will suffer incremental expenses of more than $187,000, making the proposition a net loss to the taxpayers.

If there is, on average, one K-12 student per townhouse, the incremental costs to District 97 and District 200 alone will exceed $187,000. Factor in all the other services residents receive, and consider as well that our roads, parks and school physical plants are already overstressed, and it is evident that more residential is an expensive planning mistake.

The goal should be more businesses generating net positive taxes, not more residents generating net negative taxes.

Bob Stigger

Oak Park