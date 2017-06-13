Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
What about the expense side of developments?

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Our village officials are fond of touting the new tax revenue re-development will generate for village taxing bodies, but we never hear about the expense side of the ledger. 

Case in point: The proposed townhouses on the former Robinson's Ribs/District 97 administration HQ site. Reportedly, the 21 townhouses will generate $187,000 of tax revenue for village bodies. I don't doubt that — but I also have no doubt that village bodies will suffer incremental expenses of more than $187,000, making the proposition a net loss to the taxpayers. 

If there is, on average, one K-12 student per townhouse, the incremental costs to District 97 and District 200 alone will exceed $187,000. Factor in all the other services residents receive, and consider as well that our roads, parks and school physical plants are already overstressed, and it is evident that more residential is an expensive planning mistake. 

The goal should be more businesses generating net positive taxes, not more residents generating net negative taxes.

Bob Stigger

Oak Park

Reader Comments

2 Comments - Add Your Comment

Comment Policy

Jenna Brown Russell  

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:58 PM

Bob, you are on the right track. However our population, with these increased number of housing units is just north of 51,000. At our peak, fewer homes housed more than 66,000 residents. How? More kids per household. It's not that we are adding too many students, it's the expense of each one. And, should the population drop below 50k, it is my understanding the village loses certain state subsidies for infrastructure and pensions, though I could be wrong. If I'm not, we need more residential stock, not less. Or at least one defeated funding referendum. Many Oak Park children used to attend parochial schools, but the seemingly unlimited ability of the public school's to raise taxes, has made it impossible for many families to underwrite the Church's bailout of public schools. It's happening in many places.

Cara Bosse  

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:39 PM

And there was an unearthly silence from the direction of Village Hall. (Good questions, Mr. Stigger.)

