Trust Act paves way for welcoming resolutions
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
Regarding Deb Kadin's June 7 article "Illinois 'welcoming bill' goes to the governor": Don't be misled. Local welcoming policies continue to be critically necessary. The Illinois Trust Act, spearheaded by state representatives Welch and Hernandez, state Senator Harmon and President Cullerton, is on its way to the governor as a bipartisan, negotiated bill.
Legislators and advocates spent countless hours with law enforcement representatives, including the Illinois State Police, an agency headed by the governor, to reach consensus on a bill that ensures Illinois is a welcoming state for immigrants while supporting law enforcement's ability to police within the bounds of the 4th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The Trust Act is a strong bill. It prohibits law enforcement from detaining people based on immigration detainers or warrantless holds and ensures that law enforcement does not inquire about immigration status; however, communities must continue to push for welcoming policies that strengthen the bill's efforts. Welcoming policies like those passed in Oak Park and Berwyn send a clear message that local resources will not be spent on national efforts to profile or register people, based on religion or national origin and prohibit all city officials from inquiring about immigration status.
The governor's signing of the Trust Act will be consistent with his statements against deputizing local police to serve as immigration agents. This bill will set the baseline for Illinois; however, local officials must pass welcoming policies to send a clear message that immigrants are welcome and an integral part of our communities.
State Rep. Emmanuel "Chris" Welch (D-7th)
Chief sponsor
State Sen. Don Harmon (D-39th)
Chief co-sponsor
Mony Ruiz-Velasco
Executive director, PASO (West Suburban
Action Project)
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Just one in ten (write the number name if twelve or...
By Deborah Wess
Posted: June 13th, 2017 11:30 PM
Did no one think to ask anyone who lives in Mills...
By Janet Haisman
Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:30 PM
It might help if the Supt. and others actually...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:18 PM
Its sad that some people think a kid can only learn...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: June 13th, 2017 9:09 PM
Bob, you are on the right track. However our...
By Jenna Brown Russell
Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:58 PM
Any normal building of that size should have always...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:44 PM
And there was an unearthly silence from the direction...
By Cara Bosse
Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:39 PM
Reading this I'm thinking of the SNL skit with...
By Kaidrea Stockman
Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM
HONEY, YOU'VE GOT A BIG STORM COMIN'. You...
By Ellis Paurpuro
Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM
On: Sarantos Studios
You're absolutely right Marty - Huskies did beat...
By Melvin Tate
Posted: June 13th, 2017 7:11 PM