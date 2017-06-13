Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Thanks for supporting our Banyan celebration

Opinion: Columns

By M.G. Bertulfo

One View

Banyan, the Asian American Writers Collective, would like to thank the Oak Park Public Library — especially Debby Preiser, Kelly Knowles, Jose Cruz, and Rafal Radomski — for helping us produce our inaugural celebration on June 3. Ninety-five people packed the Veterans Room with a multiracial audience, ages ranging from four days old to 70+ years. 

Banyan launched Oak Parker Samina Hadi-Tabassum's poetry book Muslim Melancholia (Red Mountain Press 2017), highlighted Riksha Magazine, and authors Eduardo Cruz Eusebio, Mary Anne Mohanraj, Karen Su, Victor Yipp, Jane Hseu, Kat Tanaka Okopnik, and yours truly. 

The indie band Bishop, harpist Ari B. Schwartz, and pianist Najda performed. Local artists Marium Baker, Hana Mohammed Rafee, and Miya Chiang exhibited paintings, sketches, illustrations, and self-portraits. The library made its Asian American children's books available for our Children's Nook. Juri Sekiguchi led children's crafts (Samuri hats, bi bim bop, sushi drawings, and paper lanterns), and there were real samosas and potstickers, too. Asian American arts abounded! 

According to local experts in multiculturalism (Multicultural Resource Center's Lynn Allen, journalist Stan West, and OP Regional Housing Center Executive Director Rob Breymaier), Banyan's inaugural celebration may be first time Asian American authors have led a presentation of literature in the history of Oak Park. 

In the current social and political climate, Asian American families are challenged with media invisibility, job loss, deportation, violent stereotypes (particularly Muslim Americans), and actual violence such as the Kansas shooter. Despite the pervasive "model minority" stereotype, we face stark realities. Even in our beloved Oak Park, Asian American families are often forgotten in political, social, economic, and artistic discussions. No more. Banyan is part of a national movement for visibility, representation, and building bridges. (For that, look up the Smithsonian and Kundiman's first Asian American Literature Festival or follow Constance Wu, Aziz Ansari, and Hasan Minhaj's work.)

These are times that summon us to our higher selves. It's a perfect moment for Oak Park friends and neighbors to listen deeply, to discover what we didn't know we didn't know, and to share the best of our humanity. Through stories, poems, and the arts, we celebrate, grieve, and build mutual understanding and empathy. In the simple act of gathering together, talking story, and sharing the beauty of words, we strengthen community bonds. Stories are nakakaaliw — uplifting.

The Main Branch Library helped us create a moment, a space, where a multiracial, intergenerational audience could gather around a banyan tree and share our humanity. Babies, parents, teens, and elders enjoyed stories together. Yes, we took some creative risks: bringing in visual arts, music, food, family photos, and Asian-based kids crafts for what, essentially, was a reading and book launch. This way, the audience would have a full sensory experience of the Asian America we evoked in our stories and poems. 

After the Banyan celebration, people commented over and over how the event was "inspirational" and "rejuvenating." I'm humbled and awed by the results and thankful Banyan has the chance to build not only an audience, but more importantly, community. 

In the best of America, everyone has a sense of belonging.

Mary Grace (M.G.) Bertulfo is a longtime resident of Oak Park, a local author, and the founder of the Banyan, Asian American Writers Collective. Contact: mgbertulfo@gmail.com.

