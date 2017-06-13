Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Thank you. But no

Opinion: Editorials

By Editorial

Our Views

We've seen a lot of consultants' studies ordered up by the Oak Park village board over the years. Yep, millions of dollars. Some have been a total waste. Some confirmed common sense solutions. Some broke new ground and brought new insights.

So you won't hear Wednesday Journal simplistically piling on to the argument that all consultants are thieves and all elected officials voting to hire them are dunces or duplicitous.

That said, we've never seen a local business district talk a village board out of spending money for a consultant's study. But it happened last week when the Oak Park Arts District on Harrison Street convinced the village board to keep $57,000 in our collective pockets rather than commission a new study of the district.

Laura Maychruk, president of the district and owner of Buzz Café, said not much has changed, a damning reality, since a 2003 village-commissioned study. The board agreed and tabled the contract. 

Maychruk was encouraged by Deno Andrews, a newly seated trustee, to bring 10 grassroots ideas from her board on how that money could be spent directly to boost the district. Ideas since raised include subsidizing rents for actual artists, funding more events, or commissioning permanent murals or sculptures.

While we agree with the decision to cancel the study, rookie trustees should be prepared for legitimate sob stories from each of Oak Park's other 11 business districts if the direct funding spigot is opened up.

