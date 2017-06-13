Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
76°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Sounds like the same old, same old

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Well, are we back to the '80s all over again? Do we really have to go begging to get any business or developer to come to Oak Park? The proposal accepted by the village board for townhomes at the old District 97/Robinson Ribs site ("Robinson's Ribs location could become 21 townhouses," News, June 7) certainly sounds like it. 

We had six proposals to choose from, and this is what we get? When I saw the renderings offered up by the Oak Park Development Corporation, I almost felt nauseous. Mundane, maybe mediocre, are all I can say about them. Haven't we had enough of this kind of construction in Oak Park? 

I want to say "thank you" to trustees Simone Boutet and Dan Moroney. They wanted more information regarding actual renderings for the site. They were concerned about the architectural quality of the proposal. Kudos. 

But what about the other trustees? Where are they in safe-guarding the quality of our built community? 

The proposed architectural firm, Pappageorge Haymes, is very capable of quality work. Unfortunately, they also have a reputation for giving the client whatever they want to maximize profits, regardless of architectural merit. There is nothing wrong with profit, and we want to fill that unused space, but not at the expense of our community. 

With all of that, I never heard one word anywhere in the article about requiring green construction and design, enhancing our urban fabric, some green space or having pedestrian-friendly streetscaping. 

Oak Park is desirable now. There were six proposals. When will we start requiring quality building that adds to the quality of life in our village? Mediocre developments suck the life out of a community in the long run. 

Thankfully, the village is hiring an architectural consultant from a reputable firm to evaluate the proposal. I hope he focuses on all aspects of the development. We don't need to settle for somewhat pleasant architecture, with no affordable housing, which doesn't enhance our community. 

Please, can we step back, evaluate thoroughly and have requirements of the developer that really add to our urban fabric?

Terry Grace

Oak Park

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I've got good news and bad news for OPRF on the...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: June 13th, 2017 11:58 PM

On: Schools 'tri' tackling...

Just one in ten (write the number name if twelve or...

By Deborah Wess

Posted: June 13th, 2017 11:30 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Did no one think to ask anyone who lives in Mills...

By Janet Haisman

Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:30 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

It might help if the Supt. and others actually...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:18 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Its sad that some people think a kid can only learn...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 13th, 2017 9:09 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Bob, you are on the right track. However our...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:58 PM

On: What about the expense side of...

Any normal building of that size should have always...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:44 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

And there was an unearthly silence from the direction...

By Cara Bosse

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:39 PM

On: What about the expense side of...

Reading this I'm thinking of the SNL skit with...

By Kaidrea Stockman

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

HONEY, YOU'VE GOT A BIG STORM COMIN'. You...

By Ellis Paurpuro

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Sarantos Studios

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close