Philip Gordon Jr., 84

Philip M. Gordon Jr., 84, of River Forest, died on June 4, 2017 after a sudden illness.

Born on Nov. 24, 1932, he was a proud 1950 graduate of Fenwick High School and served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1953-55.

Mr. Gordon had a long and successful sales career in the glass industry. He was an avid world traveler and visited all seven continents with his beloved wife, Theresa.

Mr. Gordon was the husband of Theresa F. (nee McGlynn); the son of the late Philip M. Gordon and the late Angela Petronilla Langan; the brother-in-law of six; a cousin of many from a large extended family; an uncle to many nieces and nephews; and a dear friend to many.

A memorial Mass was celebrated June 10 at St. Luke Catholic Church in River Forest.

Mr. Gordon created many wonderful memories during his 47 years of marriage. In lieu of flowers and in his memory, the family asks that you create special memories for your loved ones, or if desired, memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy or to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Arrangements were handled by Peter B. Kennedy & Co., Funeral Directors.