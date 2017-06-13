Non-domesticated animals may bee out

Thomas Vogel

Staff Reporter

The River Forest Village Board may move to restrict residents from having non-domesticated animals — bees, ducks and chickens — on their property in the coming months.

At the board's June 12 meeting, trustees referred the matter to the Sustainability Commission and asked for more information, including waiting for results from neighboring Riverside's own pilot beehive program. The discussion follows one complaint the village received from a neighbor of a resident who recently got a beehive.

There are some "pros to housing these animals," but it is important to balance those benefits with the safety needs of residents and village employees, Village Administrator Eric Palm noted in a June 8 memo.

"I'm not looking to create more government," Palm said. "But the only concern I have as your village administrator is just the safety concern for our village staff and potentially utility workers."

For now, Village Board President Catherine Aducci said, the number of residents with ducks or chickens or bees is a small minority. But, she added, it may be worth the board discussing possible updates to village code before demand increases.

There are several potential options moving forward, including revising village code to ban bees explicitly; allowing bees, ducks or chickens under a special use ordinance; or keeping the status quo. Currently, the village issues citations if it receives complaints from neighbors.

Two sections of village code prohibit certain types of animals. Cattle, horses, swine, sheep, goats, ducks, geese, chickens and other poultry are specifically banned. In another section, "dangerous animals," including bears, lions, tigers or poisonous reptiles, are also forbidden. Complaints about beekeeping have come under the village's "nuisance" ordinance, which prohibits animals, dead or alive, that could be "dangerous or detrimental to health."

It is unclear how many River Forest residents have beehives, chicken coops or ducks on their property. Village officials said they have not received a significant number of complaints as of June.

Trustee Thomas Cargie said River Forest's tight residential areas may open up neighbors to potential unwanted bee stings.

"The enjoyment of you with your beehive prevents me from having kids out in my backyard," Trustee Thomas Cargie said. "I think bees do pose a safety risk."

Another trustee, Susan Conti, asked for more info.

"If we're gonna make a decision about beehives we should have somebody maybe give us a little presentation" Conti said.

Trustee Mike Gibbs cited the village's "dangerous animals" code and said, while not usually deadly, bee stings are a concern.

"There's a reason why we put these laws in there, as farmland moved west and houses went up and trains brought people from the city," Trustee Mike Gibbs said, referencing the village's current codes, which are several decades old. "It seems kinda like we're going back, we're gonna end up having the same problems we had when we put these rules in in the first place."

Riverside's pilot program, among other things, requires licensing for beehive owners and restricts the size of hives.