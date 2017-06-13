Lilli Herold, 88

Lilli Herold (nee Schadek), 88, former area resident and now of Lemont, died on June 10, 2017.

Born on October 1, 1928 in Dombrowa, Poland, she was one of 12 children. She immigrated to the United States with her husband and two children in 1957 and settled in Forest Park.

They then lived in Oak Park, River Forest, Elmhurst and made their final home in Lemont. Ms. Herold found great joy in her hobbies, tending to her garden and yard, going to garage sales, knitting, crocheting, crafting, cooking and baking, canning, making jelly, sharing cherished memories at the family camper in Yorkville and sewing everything from dish towels to Barbie and Ken clothes to her daughter's wedding dress and veil.

She loved all of her many dogs and cats. Most of all, she loved her family and spending as much time as she could with all of her grandchildren.

Ms. Herold was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Stefan, who died four months ago; her son, Harry; her parents, Christian and Amalia Schadek; and her siblings, Else (Wilhelm) Grüning, Wanda Schadek, Ida Schadek, Leokadia (Alfred Fruck/Edmund) Schultz, Adele Schadek, Emil Schadek, Hermann Schadek, Gottlieb (Bertha) Schadek, Albert (Else) Schadek and Edmund (Rose) Schadek.

She is survived by her daughter, Veronika (Scott) McAdam; her grandchildren, Amanda McAdam, Scott (Brittany) McAdam, Jamie Herold and Stefan Herold; and her great-grand puppy, Nala and great-grand kitties, June and Autumn.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 15 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St. in Oak Park, where services will be held on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. Interment is at Forest Home Cemetery in Forest Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alzfdn.org), the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org), PAWS Chicago (www.pawschicago.org) or to Best Friends Utah (www.utah.bestfriends.org).