Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
75°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Lilli Herold, 88

Hobbyist and animal lover

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Lilli Herold (nee Schadek), 88, former area resident and now of Lemont, died on June 10, 2017. 

Born on October 1, 1928 in Dombrowa, Poland, she was one of 12 children. She immigrated to the United States with her husband and two children in 1957 and settled in Forest Park. 

They then lived in Oak Park, River Forest, Elmhurst and made their final home in Lemont. Ms. Herold found great joy in her hobbies, tending to her garden and yard, going to garage sales, knitting, crocheting, crafting, cooking and baking, canning, making jelly, sharing cherished memories at the family camper in Yorkville and sewing everything from dish towels to Barbie and Ken clothes to her daughter's wedding dress and veil. 

She loved all of her many dogs and cats. Most of all, she loved her family and spending as much time as she could with all of her grandchildren. 

Ms. Herold was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Stefan, who died four months ago; her son, Harry; her parents, Christian and Amalia Schadek; and her siblings, Else (Wilhelm) Grüning, Wanda Schadek, Ida Schadek, Leokadia (Alfred Fruck/Edmund) Schultz, Adele Schadek, Emil Schadek, Hermann Schadek, Gottlieb (Bertha) Schadek, Albert (Else) Schadek and Edmund (Rose) Schadek. 

She is survived by her daughter, Veronika (Scott) McAdam; her grandchildren, Amanda McAdam, Scott (Brittany) McAdam, Jamie Herold and Stefan Herold; and her great-grand puppy, Nala and great-grand kitties, June and Autumn. 

Visitation will be Thursday, June 15 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St. in Oak Park, where services will be held on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. Interment is at Forest Home Cemetery in Forest Park. 

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alzfdn.org), the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org), PAWS Chicago (www.pawschicago.org) or to Best Friends Utah (www.utah.bestfriends.org).

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Oak Park OPEN HOUSE 1:oo - 4:oo PM

OPEN HOUSE 1:oo to 4:oo PM @ 704 S ELMWOOD, OAK PARK IL SUNDAY JUNE 18th Gunderson Home in the Historic District 4 bedroom, 2 baths (575K) . Close to schools and transportation. Lots and lots of kids on great block! For Sale by Owner.  $575,000.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Did no one think to ask anyone who lives in Mills...

By Janet Haisman

Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:30 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

It might help if the Supt. and others actually...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:18 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Its sad that some people think a kid can only learn...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 13th, 2017 9:09 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Bob, you are on the right track. However our...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:58 PM

On: What about the expense side of...

Any normal building of that size should have always...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:44 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

And there was an unearthly silence from the direction...

By Cara Bosse

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:39 PM

On: What about the expense side of...

Reading this I'm thinking of the SNL skit with...

By Kaidrea Stockman

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

HONEY, YOU'VE GOT A BIG STORM COMIN'. You...

By Ellis Paurpuro

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Sarantos Studios

You're absolutely right Marty - Huskies did beat...

By Melvin Tate

Posted: June 13th, 2017 7:11 PM

On: Twice as Nice: OPRF softball...

So yard signs stating that "Hate has no home...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: June 13th, 2017 7:03 PM

On: Trump's gift: A new patriotism

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close