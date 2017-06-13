Home invasion on Austin Blvd.

By Timothy Inklebarger

A man, who allegedly identified himself as "Tyree," forced his way into a residence in the 800 block of Austin Boulevard at 3:18 p.m. on June 10. The man forced entry by pulling the screen door open after the female resident closed the door. Once the man was inside, the woman attempted to push him out, but he pushed her to the floor causing minor injury to her knees. He then fled the scene westbound through a rear gangway and then southbound in the Austin/Humphrey alley. He was described as black; 20 to 25 years old; 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10; with a medium build; a dark complexion; short, black hair; scruffy facial hair and wearing a gray T-shirt and basketball shorts.

Theft from person

A male juvenile from Oak Park was the victim of theft in the 100 block of Fillmore Street at 10:45 a.m. on June 2. A man driving a dark gray older model Toyota Corolla and a passenger pulled up to the victim to ask for directions. The driver removed a gray iPhone from the victim's hands and fled eastbound on Fillmore from Lyman. The estimated loss is $800.

Aggravated assault

An Oak Park resident was the victim of aggravated assault at the Shell gas station at 401 Madison St. at 8 a.m. on June 8. The victim, whose gender was not given, was pumping gas when a man driving a silver 2006 Infiniti FX35 SUV pulled into the station. The victim made a remark about how close the vehicle had parked next to their car, when the man pulled up the right side of his shirt, displayed a black handgun and said, "I spared your life." He then drove away southbound on Ridgeland at a high rate of speed. The man was described as black; between the ages of 27 and 30; 6-foot tall; 180 pounds; with very muscular build; short, wavy hair; and wearing a gray shirt and black khaki-style pants.

Recovered stolen vehicle

A green 2002 Subaru Forester that was reported stolen out of Oak Park on June 5, 2017, was recovered by the Chicago Police Department in the first block of Lorel in Chicago at 7:04 p.m. on June 8.

Battery arrest

Isaiah Augustine, 18, of the 5900 block of W. Augusta in Chicago was arrested in the 100 block of North Grove at 11:32 a.m. on June 8, and charged for the alleged battery of a female juvenile in Oak Park that was reported on June 6 in the 300 block of North East Avenue. He was released on bond.

Burglary

A garage was burglarized in the 400 block of Ridgeland Avenue sometime between 1 and 7 a.m. on June 10. The burglar entered the garage through an unlocked side service door and then entered the victim's Toyota Camry. They ransacked the center console and glove box and stole cash. They also took a black and orange Trax 3500 mountain bicycle and a pink women's mountain bicycle. They also entered a Honda Civic in the rear carport and ransacked the center console and glove box. The estimated loss is $210.

A garage was burglarized in the 300 block of South Cuyler Avenue sometime between 9 a.m. on June 8 and 11 p.m. on June 9. The burglar gained entry by an open side service door and then ransacked the interior of the victim's black 2011 Volvo XC90. They took a black Specialized Roubaix bicycle. They then ransacked a silver Honda Odyssey that was parked in the driveway. The estimated loss is $2,000.

Burglary arrest

Joshua Turner, 29, of the 600 block of 1st Avenue in Maywood, was arrested in the 100 block of Madison Street in Oak Park at 11:33 a.m. on April 27 and charged with burglary that occurred at the location. He was processed and held for bond hearings. No additional information was given.

Robbery arrest

Two male Chicago juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were arrested in the 200 block of North Oak Park Avenue at 10:24 p.m. on June 2 and charged with one count of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery of three Oak Park juveniles that occurred in the 200 block of North Scoville. They were processed, referred to juvenile court and released to their parents.

Armed robbery arrest

Three Chicago juveniles were arrested in the 700 block of South Maple at 1:42 a.m. on June 4 and charged with armed robbery of an Oak Park Juvenile. They were transported to the station, processed and released to their parents.

These items, obtained from the Oak Park and River Forest police departments, came from reports, June 2-10, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public's help in making an arrest.

