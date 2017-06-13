Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
75°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Father's Day: There are no do-overs

Opinion: Columns

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By John Hubbuch

I love the fantasy of the movie Groundhog Day. Bill Murray plays Phil Connors, an obnoxious, cynical TV weatherman covering a Feb. 2 morning in Pennsylvania where Punxsutawney Phil, a groundhog, wakes up each year allegedly to look for his shadow. Phil Connors, on the other hand, keeps repeating the same Feb. 2 in a seemingly endless time loop until he finally gets what life is all about, and becomes a better person because he has the opportunity to live his life, or at least one day of it, over and over again.

As the grandfather of four young children I get the chance to observe my sons as fathers. I get the chance to spend a wonderful day each week taking care of young children. I have had the opportunity to assist my oldest son coach Lily and Ava in AYSO soccer, thereby realizing one of my bucket-list lifetime goals. 

Unlike Phil Connors, I don't get to live my life over again. But I do find myself doing the same things with my grandchildren that I did with my own children: changing diapers, feeding bottles, holding and comforting them, helping with homework, reading books, playing catch, watching Scooby Doo, catching bugs, pushing them in swings — the list goes on and on. So I'm doing the same things, but I am 40 years older now than when I first did them.

Inevitably the time warp juxtaposition of the two roles — father and grandfather — causes thought, if not insight about being a father. I tried really hard, but I could have been better. No doubt.

If, like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day, I could be a dad over again, I would have treated each of my children as individuals, recognizing more of their differences than their similarities. I would have tried to spend more time with them individually. We would have done a little more art and music, and maybe a little less soccer and basketball. I would have spent more time with my wife. We would have traveled more as a family. I probably wouldn't have taken all three boys, including 6-year-old Phil, to see Braveheart. I definitely wouldn't have taken their dare to put a spider in my mouth.

Most of all, I would have tried to slow those child-rearing days down. I have lots of great memories about those years, but alas with three sons, it was a rollicking blur that just rushed by. All those athletic practices and contests, movies, family meals, school drop-offs and pickups, sleepovers, Slurpees, hide-and-seeks, Olympic Days, read-alouds, parent-teacher conferences, baths and bedtimes have run together into a vast Mississippi of memory.

I would have tried to live in the fragile, precious present, holding onto the specialness of all those individual small moments. There is a bit of melancholy in all this, but then none of us get to be Phil Connors. 

So I am content to experience as a father the joy of watching my sons do a great job of fathering their children. For a dad, that is as good as it can be.

Celebrate this Father's Day. There won't be another one just like it.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Did no one think to ask anyone who lives in Mills...

By Janet Haisman

Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:30 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

It might help if the Supt. and others actually...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:18 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Its sad that some people think a kid can only learn...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 13th, 2017 9:09 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Bob, you are on the right track. However our...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:58 PM

On: What about the expense side of...

Any normal building of that size should have always...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:44 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

And there was an unearthly silence from the direction...

By Cara Bosse

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:39 PM

On: What about the expense side of...

Reading this I'm thinking of the SNL skit with...

By Kaidrea Stockman

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

HONEY, YOU'VE GOT A BIG STORM COMIN'. You...

By Ellis Paurpuro

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Sarantos Studios

You're absolutely right Marty - Huskies did beat...

By Melvin Tate

Posted: June 13th, 2017 7:11 PM

On: Twice as Nice: OPRF softball...

So yard signs stating that "Hate has no home...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: June 13th, 2017 7:03 PM

On: Trump's gift: A new patriotism

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close