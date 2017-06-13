Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
75°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Father's Day: There are no do-overs

Opinion: Columns

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By John Hubbuch

I love the fantasy of the movie Groundhog Day. Bill Murray plays Phil Connors, an obnoxious, cynical TV weatherman covering a Feb. 2 morning in Pennsylvania where Punxsutawney Phil, a groundhog, wakes up each year allegedly to look for his shadow. Phil Connors, on the other hand, keeps repeating the same Feb. 2 in a seemingly endless time loop until he finally gets what life is all about, and becomes a better person because he has the opportunity to live his life, or at least one day of it, over and over again.

As the grandfather of four young children I get the chance to observe my sons as fathers. I get the chance to spend a wonderful day each week taking care of young children. I have had the opportunity to assist my oldest son coach Lily and Ava in AYSO soccer, thereby realizing one of my bucket-list lifetime goals. 

Unlike Phil Connors, I don't get to live my life over again. But I do find myself doing the same things with my grandchildren that I did with my own children: changing diapers, feeding bottles, holding and comforting them, helping with homework, reading books, playing catch, watching Scooby Doo, catching bugs, pushing them in swings — the list goes on and on. So I'm doing the same things, but I am 40 years older now than when I first did them.

Inevitably the time warp juxtaposition of the two roles — father and grandfather — causes thought, if not insight about being a father. I tried really hard, but I could have been better. No doubt.

If, like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day, I could be a dad over again, I would have treated each of my children as individuals, recognizing more of their differences than their similarities. I would have tried to spend more time with them individually. We would have done a little more art and music, and maybe a little less soccer and basketball. I would have spent more time with my wife. We would have traveled more as a family. I probably wouldn't have taken all three boys, including 6-year-old Phil, to see Braveheart. I definitely wouldn't have taken their dare to put a spider in my mouth.

Most of all, I would have tried to slow those child-rearing days down. I have lots of great memories about those years, but alas with three sons, it was a rollicking blur that just rushed by. All those athletic practices and contests, movies, family meals, school drop-offs and pickups, sleepovers, Slurpees, hide-and-seeks, Olympic Days, read-alouds, parent-teacher conferences, baths and bedtimes have run together into a vast Mississippi of memory.

I would have tried to live in the fragile, precious present, holding onto the specialness of all those individual small moments. There is a bit of melancholy in all this, but then none of us get to be Phil Connors. 

So I am content to experience as a father the joy of watching my sons do a great job of fathering their children. For a dad, that is as good as it can be.

Celebrate this Father's Day. There won't be another one just like it.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Vintage Gunderson Home

Feel right at home in this grand, spacious Gunderson home with plenty of warmth and comfort throughout. Historic home contains such features as stained glass windowsâ€‹, hardwood flooring, and built-in China cabinet.â€‹ Charming, newly renovated...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Did no one think to ask anyone who lives in Mills...

By Janet Haisman

Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:30 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

It might help if the Supt. and others actually...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:18 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Its sad that some people think a kid can only learn...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 13th, 2017 9:09 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Bob, you are on the right track. However our...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:58 PM

On: What about the expense side of...

Any normal building of that size should have always...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:44 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

And there was an unearthly silence from the direction...

By Cara Bosse

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:39 PM

On: What about the expense side of...

Reading this I'm thinking of the SNL skit with...

By Kaidrea Stockman

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

HONEY, YOU'VE GOT A BIG STORM COMIN'. You...

By Ellis Paurpuro

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Sarantos Studios

You're absolutely right Marty - Huskies did beat...

By Melvin Tate

Posted: June 13th, 2017 7:11 PM

On: Twice as Nice: OPRF softball...

So yard signs stating that "Hate has no home...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: June 13th, 2017 7:03 PM

On: Trump's gift: A new patriotism

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close