Home
News
Dining
Shopping
Directory
Real Estate
Classified
Community

District 90 adopts 'inclusive' resolution

School district first public body in River Forest to do so

Thomas Vogel

Staff Reporter

The River Forest District 90 Board of Education unanimously approved an "inclusive" resolution at its June 6 meeting, affirming the school system's commitment to educating community children regardless of their background. 

The one-page resolution bars district employees from asking about a student's or parent's immigration status and requires Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to get permission from Supt. Edward Condon before entering district buildings. The adoption comes just about a week after both houses of the Illinois Legislature passed Senate Bill 31, also called the Trust Act, which prevents law enforcement from detaining people "solely on the basis of immigration" status.

 "It's a tough issue and its one that you really have to hit head on…," Board President Ralph Martire said June 6. "We're gonna need the support of the community if we really want to move forward and we really do. … Without the community getting behind us, the effort won't be as successful as it needs to be."

Martire said he hopes the River Forest village board will pass a similar resolution, adding that a village-wide resolution would reach more community members.

 "It'd be nice to have it not just be D90. You bring in other community stakeholders," Martire said June 12.  "We want the whole community to support the effort."

The June 19 agenda for the River Forest village board includes discussion of a "welcoming resolution" but no action will be taken. Oak Park District 97 and District 200 passed similar resolutions in March. The Village of Oak Park passed its own ordinance in February.

A few community members came out June 6 to thank District 90 board members for their action.

"I commend you for drafting and consideration of that resolution," Tim Brandhorst, a River Forest resident and District 90 parent, said. "It is an incredibly important issue and I am grateful you have the moral clarity and courage to consider it."

Another parent, Erika Bachner, echoed Brandhorst.

"It just fills me with great pride and joy to know that my daughter is with you guys every day," Bachner said. "I could not ask for anymore from a school to have her grow up in this kind of community." 

