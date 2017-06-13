Creating a bridge to a better life for a girl in Turkey

By Sule Kivanc-Ancieta

If you attended the Ethnic Festival in Oak Park on May 6 at Percy Julian Middle School and walked along the corridor where the information and vendor tables were located, then chances are your attention was taken by the GirlsHelpingGirls information table located just across from the school auditorium.

The first thing that would have jumped out at you would have been the view of five energetic middle-schoolers wearing similar clothing and bright pink bandanas over their heads with huge smiles that could be seen from a distance and felt throughout the entire corridor inviting you to stop by their table to check out what they were up to.

The second thing that would most likely have grabbed your attention would have been the green poster affixed to the wall behind their table that read "GirlsHelpingGirls, Help Send a Girl to School."

The third thing would have been the distinct items neatly arranged on the table, ranging from bracelets to seedlings, all to be sold at the festival in exchange for donations to promote their cause, helping underprivileged girls in the developing world to stay in school and get an education.

This year marked their second consecutive appearance to raise funds. The idea came to them while taking a sixth-grade Integrated Studies class. Their classroom teacher encouraged them to think through it and put the idea into action. A few class sessions later, a purpose for the group was identified, some ideas were brought forward to raise funds, and a venue was selected to inform the community and officially launch their first fundraising campaign.

By the end of the 2016 winter break, those sketchy ideas had been carefully thought out and the group gradually started laying the foundation for the work that would be required to turn those ideas into actionable items. Last year, their fundraising efforts culminated with the collection of $303. Consistent with the goals set out for the group, they took the time to research and learn about the charitable work conducted by nonprofit organizations whose main mission was to support girls' education in the developing world.

They decided to donate collected funds to BTF Chicago, an all-volunteer grassroots philanthropic bridge between the U.S. and Turkey, organized for charitable purposes (www.bridgetoturkiye.org). A check was presented to me, Sule Kivanc-Ancieta, the director of BTF Chicago, in May 2016 at a meeting organized by the group with support from their classroom teacher.

BTF Chicago allocated last year's funds to a scholarship pool intended to provide a path to education for underprivileged girls in rural Turkey. Working in partnership with our trusted local NGO, Association for the Support of Contemporary Living (CYDD), the funds were disbursed to a deserving sixth-grader, based on her academic merits, in Samsun, Turkey.

The funds donated by GirlsHelpingGirls have provided her with the opportunity to stay in school through the current school year. BTF Chicago was delighted to learn that the $172 raised by the group on May 6 will be donated to continue supporting our ongoing work with girls' education in rural Turkey but more importantly to continue supporting the group's sponsored student for another year, beginning in September 2017.

BTF Chicago is honored to be the recipient of GirlsHelpingGirls' continued support for the work we do. Like them, BTF Chicago believes that education is the best investment we can make for social change. Like them, we also know how hard it is to put together a fundraising campaign to support the advancement of the causes we care deeply about and hold very dear to our hearts.

On behalf of BTF Chicago and our family of giving circles around the nation, we want to thank GirlsHelpingGirls for acting upon their beliefs and committing themselves to positive change through their work. The impact of their work is real and benefits a girl just like them, full of potential. The sixth-grader in Samsun, Turkey is being provided with a unique opportunity to bridge the education gap and create a future for herself full of possibilities. Now that is real change with a purpose!

Sule Kivanc-Ancieta is director of BTF Chicago (Bridge to Türkiye Fund), which is a UN-accredited NGO.