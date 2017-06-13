Argene Giannetti, 102

Argene Scolastica Maria Giannetti (nee Piazzaroli), 102, who lived in the Pleasant District of Oak Park for many years, died on June 6, 2017. Born on June 20, 1914, she was also known as Mamma, Nonna, Bella, Gina and Jenny.

Ms. Giannetti was the wife of the late Gino; the mother of Frank and Sadie, who was like a daughter and Don " Dano" Giannetti; grandmother of Michele Wirt, Madeline (Rick) Hornak and Stephen Giannetti; great-grandmother of Ashley (Weston) Smith, Gregory and Maddie Wirt and Stephen Giannetti II and John and Cate Hornak; the great-great-grandmother of Camden Smith; the sister of Ada Turri and the late Maria (the late Idilio) Ferrando and Nella Piazzaroli; the aunt and grand-aunt of many nieces and nephews; a friend of all and to her caregiver, Catalina Cruz.

Visitation is on Monday, June 19 from 3 to 9 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m., at St. Edmund Church, 188 S. Oak Park Ave. in Oak Park. On Tuesday, June 20, prior to the 11 a.m. funeral Mass, there will be visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the St. Edmund Church Building Fund.

Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, Oak Park, handled arrangements.