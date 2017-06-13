Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
75°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Argene Giannetti, 102

Oak Park resident

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Argene Scolastica Maria Giannetti (nee Piazzaroli), 102, who lived in the Pleasant District of Oak Park for many years, died on June 6, 2017. Born on June 20, 1914, she was also known as Mamma, Nonna, Bella, Gina and Jenny. 

Ms. Giannetti was the wife of the late Gino; the mother of Frank and Sadie, who was like a daughter and Don " Dano" Giannetti; grandmother of Michele Wirt, Madeline (Rick) Hornak and Stephen Giannetti; great-grandmother of Ashley (Weston) Smith, Gregory and Maddie Wirt and Stephen Giannetti II and John and Cate Hornak; the great-great-grandmother of Camden Smith; the sister of Ada Turri and the late Maria (the late Idilio) Ferrando and Nella Piazzaroli; the aunt and grand-aunt of many nieces and nephews; a friend of all and to her caregiver, Catalina Cruz. 

Visitation is on Monday, June 19 from 3 to 9 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m., at St. Edmund Church, 188 S. Oak Park Ave. in Oak Park. On Tuesday, June 20, prior to the 11 a.m. funeral Mass, there will be visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. 

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the St. Edmund Church Building Fund. 

Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, Oak Park, handled arrangements.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Just one in ten (write the number name if twelve or...

By Deborah Wess

Posted: June 13th, 2017 11:30 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Did no one think to ask anyone who lives in Mills...

By Janet Haisman

Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:30 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

It might help if the Supt. and others actually...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:18 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Its sad that some people think a kid can only learn...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 13th, 2017 9:09 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Bob, you are on the right track. However our...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:58 PM

On: What about the expense side of...

Any normal building of that size should have always...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:44 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

And there was an unearthly silence from the direction...

By Cara Bosse

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:39 PM

On: What about the expense side of...

Reading this I'm thinking of the SNL skit with...

By Kaidrea Stockman

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

HONEY, YOU'VE GOT A BIG STORM COMIN'. You...

By Ellis Paurpuro

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Sarantos Studios

You're absolutely right Marty - Huskies did beat...

By Melvin Tate

Posted: June 13th, 2017 7:11 PM

On: Twice as Nice: OPRF softball...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close