Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
75°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Are you ready for your turn as a tour guide?

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

On June 1, my sister and I were standing near the Maple Avenue parking lot across from the main entrance of Rush Oak Park Hospital. Two petite ladies approached us from the south. It was a mother-daughter pair who were pulling an extremely large piece of luggage behind them.

 "May I use phone?" the younger lady asked in broken English as she pointed to her own mobile phone. I immediately went into defense mode, but my sister noticed a guidebook in the mom's hand and was responding differently. I finally caught on when they pointed to the Green Line in their guidebook and asked how to get there.

 The two were visiting from France and were trying to experience as many things listed in their tourist booklet as they could. They weren't really interested in the Green Line but the Earnest Hemingway and Frank Lloyd Wright sites listed nearby. Interestingly, they thought they were in a Chicago neighborhood called Oak Park (similar to Wicker Park or Lincoln Park, they said). They arrived in Oak Park via the Blue Line, which stops at Austin Boulevard, and Harlem Avenue as does the Green Line.

 It helped that I spoke enough French (and they enough English) to have a good laugh and make the most of the situation. Suddenly, I was an unofficial tour guide as I drove the ladies east along Lake Street to the Hemingway Museum. The two happy tourists asked many questions and revealed their new fondness for deep-dish pizza. I am sure they took many good memories back with them.

 Life in Oak Park is like a box of chocolates. You never know what interesting encounters you will have from one day to the next! Here's hoping you will enjoy your time when inevitably called to be an impromptu ambassador for the village of Oak Park.

Ken Woods

Oak Park

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

OAK PARK FOREST PARK

Studio, 1, and 2 BDRM. Heated. Dining room. Parking available. Walk to El. $625-$1250. www.oakrent.com

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Just one in ten (write the number name if twelve or...

By Deborah Wess

Posted: June 13th, 2017 11:30 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Did no one think to ask anyone who lives in Mills...

By Janet Haisman

Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:30 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

It might help if the Supt. and others actually...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:18 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Its sad that some people think a kid can only learn...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 13th, 2017 9:09 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Bob, you are on the right track. However our...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:58 PM

On: What about the expense side of...

Any normal building of that size should have always...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:44 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

And there was an unearthly silence from the direction...

By Cara Bosse

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:39 PM

On: What about the expense side of...

Reading this I'm thinking of the SNL skit with...

By Kaidrea Stockman

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

HONEY, YOU'VE GOT A BIG STORM COMIN'. You...

By Ellis Paurpuro

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Sarantos Studios

You're absolutely right Marty - Huskies did beat...

By Melvin Tate

Posted: June 13th, 2017 7:11 PM

On: Twice as Nice: OPRF softball...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close