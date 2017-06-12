Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
75°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Oak Park gets its first canned beer via Kinslahger

Microbrew expands capacity, collaborates with Two Brothers

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

It's been a big year for beer in Oak Park, and hopheads can now get their own local suds by the can with the release of Chicago Common and Prohibition Pilsner by Kinslahger Brewing Company.

And that's not all that's percolating at Kinslahger, Oak Park's first microbrewery, which opened up a little over a year ago at 6806 W. Roosevelt Road.

Kinslahger co-owner Keith Huizinga told Wednesday Journal that over the summer his operation will quadruple its brewing capacity to roughly 3,000 barrels a year. At 31 gallons per barrel and eight pints per gallon, that's nearly 750,000 pints of beer being produced in Oak Park by Kinslahger alone.

Huizinga said the increase in capacity requires the decommissioning of Kinslahger's existing brewing equipment and installation of higher-capacity tanks at the Roosevelt Road facility.

During the interim, most of Kinslahger's beer will be brewed and canned at the Great Central Brewing Company's facility in Chicago's Fulton Market District.

"It's brewed exactly to our specifications, and I can't tell the difference between the beer they've made and our beer; it's based on our recipes and it's the same beer," he said.

Huizinga said state liquor laws require that all the beer served at Kinslahger's tasting room on Roosevelt must be brewed in-house, so they've stocked up for the summer while the new equipment is installed. The rest will be made at Central Brewing Company.

The first batch of canned Prohibition Pilsner and Chicago Common lagers hit the shelves late last week and is available at Sugar Beet Food Co-op, 812 Madison St., and Beer Shop, 1026 North Blvd.

The first batch of Kinslahger tall boys flew off the shelves at Sugar Beet, according to Lissa Dysart, marketing and promotions manager, who noted that the grocery store would be stocked up again by Tuesday, June 13.

Huizinga said he currently is working to get Kinslahger into other stores in Oak Park and surrounding communities.

He described the two new beers – Kinslahger's most popular – in a recent interview, calling the Prohibition Pilsner an American-style pilsner "based on how beer would have been made prior to prohibition."

"At that time, we had Bohemian and Bavarian immigrants coming to the U.S. and making the new pilsner-style beer but incorporating some unique American ingredients – different types of hops, a little bit of corn – along with the Bohemian and Bavarian ingredients that were traditionally used," he said.

Huizinga said the result is a light, crisp beer "that is a unique taste into the past on what those brewers would have been making at that time."

The Chicago Common is a Kinslahger original that takes its inspiration from Chicago common bricks used to rebuild the city after the Chicago Fire of 1871, Huizinga said.

"The flavor profiles tie into the earthy nature of those bricks, so we use lots of rich, red malt and balance that malt character with earthy and piney flavored hops," he said. "We add a touch of rye in the finish to make it spicy and unique, and we increased the body and the alcohol content a little bit to communicate the concept of Chicago's big shoulders."

Kinslahger also is working on collaborative brew – yet to be named – with the new kid on microbrew block – Two Brothers Brewing, which opened its new restaurant in May at 100 S. Marion St. That beer will be a Two Brothers original and will soon be available for a limited time only at Two Brothers' Oak Park location.

Huizinga said he is excited by the recent opening of Two Brothers and other beer-centric establishments in Oak Park because of the potential for them to make the village a destination for beer aficionados.

"This area will become a draw for beer tourism," Huizinga said. "Now instead of just coming to Kinslahger, [visitors] can hit three or four places."

CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

2 Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Christopher Withey from Oak Park Ave   

Posted: June 12th, 2017 10:46 PM

Great news! Excited to bring Kinslahger beers anywhere and everywhere we go. It's a new space (Marion St.) for Two Brothers but by no means are they new comers. Over 20 years in the business of making craft beer. Can't wait to try the collaboration between these two breweries! Cheers!

Galen Gockel from Oak Park  

Posted: June 12th, 2017 8:49 PM

Congratulations to everyone associated with Kinslahger...mostly local OakParkers. They will sell you 32 ounce or 64 ounce growlers to take home! A very ambitious undertaking...check them out!

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Lutheran-Missouri Synod

Christ Lutheran Church 607 Harvard Street (at East Av.) Oak Park, Illinois Rev. Robert M. Niehus, Pastor Sunday Bible Class: 9:15 am Sunday School: 9:10 Sunday Worship Services: 8:00 and 10:30 am Church Office: 708/386-3306...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Did no one think to ask anyone who lives in Mills...

By Janet Haisman

Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:30 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

It might help if the Supt. and others actually...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: June 13th, 2017 10:18 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Its sad that some people think a kid can only learn...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 13th, 2017 9:09 PM

On: Outside report details District 90...

Bob, you are on the right track. However our...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:58 PM

On: What about the expense side of...

Any normal building of that size should have always...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:44 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

And there was an unearthly silence from the direction...

By Cara Bosse

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:39 PM

On: What about the expense side of...

Reading this I'm thinking of the SNL skit with...

By Kaidrea Stockman

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Mills Park Tower struggles after...

HONEY, YOU'VE GOT A BIG STORM COMIN'. You...

By Ellis Paurpuro

Posted: June 13th, 2017 8:02 PM

On: Sarantos Studios

You're absolutely right Marty - Huskies did beat...

By Melvin Tate

Posted: June 13th, 2017 7:11 PM

On: Twice as Nice: OPRF softball...

So yard signs stating that "Hate has no home...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: June 13th, 2017 7:03 PM

On: Trump's gift: A new patriotism

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close