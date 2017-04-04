Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Why do we want another high-rise at that corner?

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

I'm writing with a comment about the concern over another high-rise being planned at Lake and Forest. I do not do social media and I do not have any contact for the group effort to prevent it.

In my old age, I still like to walk, and once in a while will walk with my dog down to the Lake Street business area. From home, I will usually walk down Forest Avenue because it is always nice to see the Frank Lloyd Wright homes. 

About a month ago, we did just that and as we approached the Vantage building, I was shocked to be almost blown down by the wind tunnel effect. I am pretty thin and my dog weighs only 15 pounds and she was knocked sideways. 

Why on earth would we want another building nearby to make it even worse? What about all the tourists walking on Forest? Do we need to surprise them as well? I worked in the Loop for several years and certainly knew about the wind tunnel effect there, but in Oak Park? 

If that second building gets built, I guess there will be a need for a warning sign as one approaches Lake Street. I suppose I will have to walk a less-interesting way and that doesn't sit right. 

I would hope this wind effect would be written about. 

Also, do you know how I could sign that petition?

Denise Wells Palfy

Oak Park

Laura K. Stamp from Oak Park  

Posted: April 5th, 2017 8:42 PM

If anyone can tell me Denise Wells Palfy's address or phone number, I can get a petition to her!

