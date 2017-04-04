Unity Temple restoration almost done
Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece restoration gaining attention
The $23 million renovation project started in April 2014 and more than three years later is almost complete – it's good news for architecture buffs who have been unable to visit the Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece, Unity Temple, at 875 Lake St. in Oak Park.
But it's even better news for the Unitarian Universalist congregation, which has been meeting at United Lutheran Church during the renovation.
Heather Hutchison, executive director of Unity Temple, says restoration crews are putting the final touches on paint, plaster, art glass and other details of the restoration project as the building prepares for the return of the congregation to return on June 11.
"Ten miles of wood was taken down, catalogued and taken to Peoria to be cleaned and refinished," she said. "And then every single piece of wood went back to where it was originally."
The building will reopen to the public later this summer.
News organizations are already requesting tours of the building in anticipation of the opening, she said.
Hutchison says that although the work is almost complete, the restoration foundation is a little more than halfway toward its $23 million fundraising goal. A recent matching donation from the Tawani Foundation will double all donations for the rest of the year up to $100,000, Hutchison said.
