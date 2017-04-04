Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
69°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Turning a Corner at District House

Sponsored Story

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Advertising Department

Spring is heating up at District House! The mild winter and early spring weather have been great for sales and construction. Foundation and underground utility work has continued uninterrupted through the winter, and upcoming construction work will include the first of a series of steel deliveries, which will shift the project vertical.

Jameson Sotheby's International Realty sold several additional units in recent weeks, bringing the number of units sold to thirteen — nearly 50%. With the recently added sales, the project has reached a turning point — there is now limited availability on more than half of the tiers in the building, including the following:

• In the "03" tier there is one unit remaining. 
• In the "06" tier there is only one penthouse remaining. 
• There are two unsold units each in the "04" and "05" tiers. 

Frank Vihtelic, the listing agent, remarked, "Interest is as high as it's been since we began. Now that we are reaching certain sales thresholds, we are seeing a lot of old interest rekindled. As the construction becomes more visible we believe sales activity will continue to intensify." 

While there are still options across all tiers, including penthouse units and terrace level residences, it won't be long before there is restricted inventory throughout the entire building. Also drawing near is the opportunity to select finishes on the unsold first delivery units. If you've considered District House, now is the time to visit the sales center before the selection becomes even more limited! 

For the latest information on availability, visit the District House sales center at 805 Lake Street, open daily from noon to 6:00 PM, or call Frank Vihtelic directly at 708-386-1810.

Reader Comments

1 Comment - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Jeff Schroeder from Oak Park  

Posted: April 5th, 2017 5:56 PM

District House? I still think they should be called "The Condos at Tasty Dog".

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

iron stair railings

Pair of iron railing for stairs. aprx 128 x 22 inch $1100 OBO 708 334 2979

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Bill I agree with your overall sentiments. But the...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:31 PM

On: That corner of Lake and Forest is...

It's time to say no to another generic high rise....

By Bill Kopper

Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:20 PM

On: That corner of Lake and Forest is...

We differ on what Joyce had to say. Casting Bloom as a...

By David Hammond

Posted: April 9th, 2017 7:52 PM

On: James Joyce and his Ulysses

Mary, I've lost count of how many times I've...

By Bryan Rekar

Posted: April 9th, 2017 5:56 PM

On: Gas station crime prompts concern

Mean while, down the block at the 7-11 at 240 Chicago,...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:39 PM

On: Gas station crime prompts concern

Hey Jason I agree with you. Hope you spread the word...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:03 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Every day is a great day for me Jason. I get how...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 9th, 2017 3:41 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Hey @Tom welcome to the US system of govt. The way...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:54 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

It is important to Jason's that he points out to...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:41 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

My understanding is that it's the multiplier...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:01 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close