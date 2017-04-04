Trumpcare coverage cuts will give us death panels
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
In European countries, no one goes bankrupt from medical bills but in the U.S., 680,000 go bankrupt each year from medical bills.
Now is the time for Medicare for all.
Tom Ard
Oak Park
