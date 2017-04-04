In September of last year the back deck was collapsing at the vacant home at 637 S. Humphrey. The building's neighbors, Jay and Robin Arbetman, were working with the village of Oak Park to get the building fixed and eventually sold. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

In 2012 the foreclosure epidemic was a boon for raccoons, such as this property at 1145 S. Humphrey, which had more masked mammals per square foot than probably anywhere else in the village. | Submitted by AIDA STEFANELLI

The house at the corner of Columbian and Division was foreclosed on roughly five years ago. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

By Lacey Sikora

Contributing Reporter

Oak Park is a house-proud village, but it's also a village made up primarily of older housing stock. For both safety and aesthetic purposes, older homes need regular maintenance. When a home is neglected by its owners or abandoned by the person legally responsible for its upkeep, an older home can quickly become the eyesore of the neighborhood.

When that happens, Village Neighborhood Services is who you're gonna call.

Oak Park residents Larry Howe and Judy Frei know about this firsthand; a home at the corner of Columbian and Division has been the worst home on the block for years, and they have worked with the village to address the problem.

It became an issue, Howe recalled, when the house was foreclosed on approximately five years ago.

"A development company bought the house and has been sitting on it for at least four years," he said. "Two years ago, the entire neighborhood was littered with roofing shingles blowing off the roof. We called the village, and eventually, the company replaced the roof."

Earlier this year, he complained again when soffits from the house began blowing around the neighborhood. Again, after a prompt response from the village, the problem was fixed, but Howe wondered how the village "system" actually works.

Drew Williams-Clark, Neighborhood Services manager, shed some light on it for us.

Zen and the art of empty house maintenance

Williams-Clark pointed out that one arm of his department covers property maintenance throughout the village. One supervisor and four property maintenance inspectors regularly inspect multi- and single-family homes. Multifamily buildings are inspected on a two-year schedule. During inspection of a rental or condo building, one third of units will be inspected during a typical inspection, as well as all of the common areas of the building.

Single family homes are inspected via the longstanding Neighborhood Walk Program. The village is divided into districts, and each inspector walks his or her district to inspect the exteriors of dwellings there.

Williams-Clark noted that the village uses a code (see links attached) to identify areas that need repair.

"The code is there for health and safety reasons," he said, "and, as a result, it has a positive effect on property values."

A homeowner might bristle when the authorities point out the need to repaint the home's stairs, but if left untreated, Williams-Clark noted, wood rots and can be a safety issue. Another small but important nudge is making sure both the front of a house and the garage or alley entrance are marked with house numbers. Might seem nit-picky to focus on, but it enables emergency responders to reach an address with speed.

When a shortcoming is identified through the Neighborhood Walk Program, a protocol is followed.

"If we identify a violation of code," Williams-Clark said, "depending on the severity, we send a notice to the homeowner and give them a set amount of time to make a repair. We always give them the opportunity to speak with us. We're not looking for revenue; we're looking for compliance."

Often the violation letter sparks a dialogue between the property owner and the village. Williams-Clark stressed that the process is humane. The village strives to give homeowners an appropriate amount of time to make repairs and can make accommodations to the timing of repairs based on each homeowner's circumstances.

He also said his department offers financial help for those in need. "We have affordable housing rehab programs, managed by the same division," he said, "so if someone has financial difficulty, we can direct them toward help."

Vacant buildings

Williams-Clark said his department also manages the village's Vacant Building Ordinance (see link). They make a distinction between "unoccupied" and "vacant" buildings. Inspectors look for outward signs, such as water usage and mail delivery, to determine if a building is unoccupied.

In order for a building to be classified as vacant, unless it is in danger of collapse, it must not only be unoccupied but also meet one of another group of standards. If it is unoccupied and facing multiple code violations, a home can be classified as vacant, or if a property has been unoccupied for more than six months, or if a property has been unoccupied and boarded for three or more months.

Once a building meets vacancy requirements, it is subject to the vacant building ordinance, a legal process which most property owners try to avoid, Williams-Clark said, if only because of the fees involved.

"We mail a packet about how they must register the building as vacant and schedule an inspection," he noted, "and the legal owner has to pay the registration fee and the inspection fee. If it's going to be vacant for a long period of time, safety measures need to be taken."

There are exceptions to the vacancy ordinance when a home is listed for sale, under contract or actively being rehabbed. Williams-Clark said the village wants to encourage owners to rehabilitate their property, and rehabbers must make "diligent progress" to avoid issues.

"We look at when you pull a permit, and if no final permit was pulled or no final inspections scheduled after a long period of time, that's a flag for us. If it looks like it's going in the right direction, we will work with the owners. We certainly do want to encourage people to call my division if there's a problem, especially if they think a property has been unoccupied for more than six months."

No quick answers

Williams-Clark declined to comment on the specifics of the Columbian Avenue home, and Howe said he has no ax to grind with the village and has found them to be responsive to his complaints.

Comparing the neglected house to having a missing tooth in the middle of a smile, Howe did question why, on a block that recently saw a house sell for almost $1 million, the developer doesn't finish work on the house and sell it.

He also wondered what exactly is happening between the village and the developer who owns the home.

"I can't understand why the village won't exercise more pressure," Howe said. "Homeowners get notices for the slightest infractions. Is there a double standard for developers? This is a symptom of a much larger problem. There is a lot of attention going to the high-rises going up, but our traditional housing stock is one of our greatest assets. It's why so many people choose to live here."

To report a maintenance or safety issue, call Development Customer Services at 708-358-5410.