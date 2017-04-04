That corner of Lake and Forest is sacred ground
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
I really appreciated your article by Christine Vernon in last week's Wednesday Journal [Do we want a gateway or a wall? Homes, March 29]. The piece and your supplementary history provide a great historical perspective about Austin Gardens and the "high-rise wars." I would add two points that I think are relevant.
As you may remember, the site for the proposed Albion building is the site of one the earliest and most important structures in Oak Park, what became known as Temperance Hall. Local historian Jean Guarino in her Oak Park: A Pictorial History (p. 17) has this to say:
"In 1855, Joseph Kettlestrings donated a lot at Forest and Lake for this nondescript white frame building that played, not one but several, leading roles in Oak Park's history.
"The building originally served as the village's first school from 1857-1859. As the enrollment continued to increase, the lot across Lake Street (now 100 Forest Place) was purchased and the new Oak Ridge Central School was built in 1859 [later Lowell School].
"It later became known as the 'Mother of Churches,' serving as the first church in this God-fearing community. At one time or another, most of the major Protestant denominations held services in this building prior to constructing their own churches.
"And finally, renamed Temperance Hall, it became a temple dedicated to sobriety by H.W. Austin Sr., and his supporters, who were responsible for the 1872 Illinois Temperance Law, which made Oak Park 'dry' for more than 100 years.
"The building, which was on property Kettlestrings had sold to Henry Austin, finally fell into disrepair and was razed in 1901."
The Temperance Hall site is sacred ground in Oak Park, in more ways than one. Using the site as a public space would reconnect Austin Gardens to Lake Street and would reconnect Oak Park to its essential history.
This idea is not original to me. Remember the planning team of Crandall and Arambula a number of years back? Several of us worked with them on visions for Downtown Oak Park. It was their idea (as I remember) to put a public space there as both a physical focus for downtown and as a focus for the community.
Put the Visitor Center next to it, and you have the makings for a huge community asset.
Bob Trezevant
Oak Park
Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:31 PM
Bill I agree with your overall sentiments. But the Vantage building isn't exactly crap - its just disproportionately overly large for the site and for our village (?city). The true "personification" of crap remains that exemplar of Soviet Bloc architecture the one and only building formerly known (but forever in my mind) as Whiteco.
Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
It's time to say no to another generic high rise. For those who say these projects help with taxes, it would be nice to have some cost benefit analysis - 1 page, not a 25 page.pdf embedded in some consultant's powerpoint - that prove the point. It seems that Oak Park puts up a lot of money to attract these monstrosities. Do they really pay off? Is it millions per year, thousands, negative return,? Finally, how can anyone justify framing one of the entrances to the most architecturally significant residential block in the US with two crap buildings?
Posted: April 9th, 2017 9:54 AM
Not sure who owns it now but it's definitely not a local group - and since its vacant, the current property tax bill is probably fairly minimal. I think the current owner might be CBRE, which as far as I can tell, is a Chicago-based international commercial real-estate development firm. I believe Albion Residential (a Chicago-based developmer of Midwestern luxury rental apartments communities) has a contract to purchase the property and develop it but that contract is contingent upon approval to build the 18-story building. All parties to this transactions SHOULD have known that the current zoning allows 8-stories max, but with OPEDC involved, who knows what they were promised? The first inkling of any of this was in a Crain's report some months back, but can't find a link. These links have more info: http://chicago.curbed.com/2017/2/1/14472820/oak-park-high-rise-development-1000-lake and http://www.oakpark.com/News/Articles/8-17-2016/1000-Lake-St.-for-sale,-pitched-as-teardown/
Posted: April 9th, 2017 12:39 AM
Who owns the Forest and Lake property? Is it a local resident of someone with ties to the community? What was the original asking and eventual selling price? How much is currently being collected in property taxes? I assume this information is available to the public.
Posted: April 7th, 2017 7:56 PM
Ada and Tom: There is no doubt there is - for what its worth - a wind tunnel effect. I was mailing a letter (how quaint) at the box opposite the 19th Century Club a few weeks ago. It was a seemingly windless day, so I was surprised by the strong gusts of wind at the mailbox - and no wheres else. It was really quite incredible. As far as the Park itself - Austin Gardens is not meant to be one of those "activity" parks. Its like an old time park to free the urban spirit while in quiet pursuits like a slow walk along its winding paths, or just sitting on a bench in the sun (yes the sun). It's very much like an old fashioned small European park or even perhaps a park one might on find stateside in a southern city like Savannah Georgia. It is a park for respite and contemplation. And it excels in those aspects (at least it did before it became an unofficial dog park). It is very unusual that way, and is the reason I and many of my fellow neighbors see it as a precious asset.
Posted: April 7th, 2017 6:36 PM
And Tom I invite you to come on down on a semi-windyish day and see the little old ladies holding on to the bus stop sign. If you aren't going to see for yourself if there is a wind tunnel effect, then don't draw conclusions. I know for a FACT that there is one. I also don't feel any developer should have the right to block much needed sunlight which will happen.
Posted: April 7th, 2017 3:40 PM
Speculator is the correct word. It's a passive park - not all parks are meant for baseball games - even though I've seen a few there. Then there is the ice rink in the winter. May I suggest Tom - that if you feel so strongly about this issue get off your butt and start a campaign. And no the world is not going to end - and this is a small problem with what is going on in the world. Once again - not anti-development - but would prefer for more thought being put into what's being built and where it's being built.
Posted: April 7th, 2017 2:08 PM
Speculator is a pretty loaded word. Investor or developer is much more fair. The lot is going to have a huge tax bill, as it should, and that totally drives what is going to make sense to build there. The park is really only part of the discussion if you buy into the shade and wind tunnel arguments, which seem pretty bogus. That park also has zero parking, so it is only used exclusively by people very directly adjacent to it. Most citizens of OP using a park will always go to other parks for recreation. No sports happen at this park, no playground. The very cool Shakespeare shows in this park happen at night, which a building next door will not throw any shade over, but the building will add lots of people within walking distance to the audience for those shows. The world is not going to end if that building goes up.
Posted: April 7th, 2017 3:34 AM
Tom - I'm a big fan of capitalism. However, if I heard correctly, the land was bought by a speculator and and is attempting to sell it at an inflated price - thus part of the reason Albion feels they could only make a profit off an 18 plus story building. Someone correct me if I'm wrong. If the lot was sold at fair market value, then I believe there would be ample opportunities for various types of development in lieu of a high-rise. And it will be up to the planning commission to determine if a high-rise is acceptable at that location and not the parcel seller.
Posted: April 7th, 2017 12:44 AM
Maureen -- No one is building anything on any current park land. But the argument was made here to potentially expand the park into this lot, as some sort of gateway. Ada -- A boutique hotel is a neat idea, but the people who own the land would be the ones to make that decision. Its their economic decision to make. What is going to happen is this project, which the math works on, or nothing. Then we get a continuation of the unusable eyesore that stays there forever, which doesn't do anyone any good. I am sure there were some people back in 1900 who thought Frank Lloyd Wright's housing was unusual and was going to ruin the neighborhood before his work was fully appreciated. It is not a terrible thing to have people investing tens of millions into this lot.
Posted: April 6th, 2017 7:40 PM
Tom I think the point many are making is there are ample opportunities to develop in Oak Park that are being overlooked, and building another monolith (emphasis on another) which would profoundly and negatively affect one of this village's greatest jewels would be counter-intuitive. The FLW area is what our village is known for throughout the world. We are slowly destroying it without having a master plan. It's downright shameful. My greatest wish would be a low-rise boutique hotel. It is desperately needed, would make sense, and would be added-value to Lake St. AT the same time, we could focus on thoughtfully developing Chicago Ave. east of Ridgeland, , North Ave., Lake St. east of Ridgeland, Madison Ave., and Roosevelt Ave. if we want to add to the tax base.
Posted: April 6th, 2017 6:27 PM
Using that logic, why not take half of Scoville Park and put townhouses or a high rise there? It too has prime Lake Street and Oak Park Avenue frontage. Open space is a prime public amenity and should not be dismissed outright.
Posted: April 6th, 2017 5:43 PM
It is understandable that some people living across the street or close to the park would love to have nothing ever built near them, or even have additional park there. Who wouldn't and its mainly to their benefit. The thing is that the cost of doing that would be borne by everyone else in town. That lot needs to be developed and all the taxes collected there helps the rest of us not pay as much property tax as we otherwise would. And all the renters who would live in that 18 story building will help make our DTOP area that much more successful. So if we want more park, great, there are lots of other spots in town that could be turned into parks. But there is very limited Lake Street frontage mall properties and right now this one is undeveloped and an eyesore. Its time to let progress begin and start building on it.
Posted: April 6th, 2017 6:53 AM
I love this idea!