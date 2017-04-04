Slow down %u2014 and look before you cross
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
Has anyone besides me noticed the amount of speeding in the area?
I use Thatcher Avenue a lot — early morning and other times in the day. The limit is 25 mph. I see autos going 40-50 mph. I have been tailgated, passed on the left or right, passed in the parking lane. The police are out at times giving tickets. As soon as the drivers pass the police, they speed up. I am surprised there are not more accidents.
Also why do people in Downtown Oak Park press the walk buttons on the stop lights and proceed to cross against the light? Our police do a great job, but can't be everywhere.
Slow down, the life you save might be your own! Look before you cross a street!
James Craig
Melrose Park
