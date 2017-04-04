Residents working to establish Community Watch group
Oak Park and Austin residents gathered in the days following the Feb. 11 shooting of an admitted gang member at the BP gas station, 100 Chicago Ave., and marched down Austin Boulevard to send a message that crime will not be tolerated in either community.
Now neighbors of the business are working to form a "community watch" group for the northeast side of Oak Park to sustain their message of awareness and unity.
Anthony Clark, executive director of Suburban Unity Alliance, said residents are invited to join in the first meeting of the community watch group on Wednesday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. at L!VE Café, 163 S. Oak Park Ave.
Clark said the group is made up of Oak Park and Austin residents who want to reduce crime in both areas.
Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Bill I agree with your overall sentiments. But the...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:31 PM
It's time to say no to another generic high rise....
By Bill Kopper
Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
We differ on what Joyce had to say. Casting Bloom as a...
By David Hammond
Posted: April 9th, 2017 7:52 PM
Mary, I've lost count of how many times I've...
By Bryan Rekar
Posted: April 9th, 2017 5:56 PM
Mean while, down the block at the 7-11 at 240 Chicago,...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:39 PM
Hey Jason I agree with you. Hope you spread the word...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:03 PM
Every day is a great day for me Jason. I get how...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 9th, 2017 3:41 PM
Hey @Tom welcome to the US system of govt. The way...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:54 PM
It is important to Jason's that he points out to...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:41 PM
My understanding is that it's the multiplier...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:01 PM