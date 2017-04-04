Residents working to establish Community Watch group

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Oak Park and Austin residents gathered in the days following the Feb. 11 shooting of an admitted gang member at the BP gas station, 100 Chicago Ave., and marched down Austin Boulevard to send a message that crime will not be tolerated in either community.

Now neighbors of the business are working to form a "community watch" group for the northeast side of Oak Park to sustain their message of awareness and unity.

Anthony Clark, executive director of Suburban Unity Alliance, said residents are invited to join in the first meeting of the community watch group on Wednesday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. at L!VE Café, 163 S. Oak Park Ave.

Clark said the group is made up of Oak Park and Austin residents who want to reduce crime in both areas.

