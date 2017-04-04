One incumbent drops in Oak Park Library Board race
10 candidates ran for four seats in highly contested election
Updated:
It was the most packed Oak Park Library Board race – maybe ever – with 10 candidates, but Tuesday's election saw one incumbent fall, one win reelection and three newcomers elected to the board.
Incumbent Matt Fruth kept his seat on the board, winning 13.4 percent of the vote, while incumbent Bruce Samuels lost with 7.62 percent.
The other three winners for the four open seats were Sarah Glavin with 18.1 percent of the vote, Mary Anne Mohanraj with 17.9 percent and Chris Harris with 10.7 percent.
The remaining candidates were Brandon Spurlock with 5.9 percent, Maria Meachum with 9.5 percent, Garrison Johnson 5 percent, Miles Jackson with 6.1 percent and Adam Olson with 5.8 percent.
* This story was updated to correct the misspelling of Sarah Glavin's name.
Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
1 Comment - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Bill I agree with your overall sentiments. But the...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:31 PM
It's time to say no to another generic high rise....
By Bill Kopper
Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
We differ on what Joyce had to say. Casting Bloom as a...
By David Hammond
Posted: April 9th, 2017 7:52 PM
Mary, I've lost count of how many times I've...
By Bryan Rekar
Posted: April 9th, 2017 5:56 PM
Mean while, down the block at the 7-11 at 240 Chicago,...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:39 PM
Hey Jason I agree with you. Hope you spread the word...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:03 PM
Every day is a great day for me Jason. I get how...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 9th, 2017 3:41 PM
Hey @Tom welcome to the US system of govt. The way...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:54 PM
It is important to Jason's that he points out to...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:41 PM
My understanding is that it's the multiplier...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:01 PM
Win Fox from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: April 5th, 2017 10:51 AM
Thank you to the many people who ran for the Library Board and congratulations to the winners. I'm grateful I had an opportunity to serve. Best wishes!