One incumbent drops in Oak Park Library Board race

It was the most packed Oak Park Library Board race – maybe ever – with 10 candidates, but Tuesday's election saw one incumbent fall, one win reelection and three newcomers elected to the board.

Incumbent Matt Fruth kept his seat on the board, winning 13.4 percent of the vote, while incumbent Bruce Samuels lost with 7.62 percent.

The other three winners for the four open seats were Sarah Glavin with 18.1 percent of the vote, Mary Anne Mohanraj with 17.9 percent and Chris Harris with 10.7 percent.

The remaining candidates were Brandon Spurlock with 5.9 percent, Maria Meachum with 9.5 percent, Garrison Johnson 5 percent, Miles Jackson with 6.1 percent and Adam Olson with 5.8 percent.

* This story was updated to correct the misspelling of Sarah Glavin's name.

