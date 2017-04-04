Oak Park trustee challengers sweep election

Deno Andrews (front) checks the elections results on Tuesday night in his run for Oak Park trustee. He and Dan Moroney (behind) ran as running mates in the election. Both were elected to the board.

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

The three new trustees on the Oak Park village board beat incumbents backed by the Village Manager Association (VMA) by wide margins in Tuesday's municipal election.

The VMA-endorsed candidate for village clerk came closer but was unable to capture a victory for the local organization.

It's the first time in memory that the VMA has not seen a single candidate elected to office.

With all 37 precincts reporting, newcomer Dan Moroney had 23.3 percent of the vote, his running mate Deno Andrews had 23.2 percent and Simone Boutet had 20.3 percent of the vote total. VMA incumbents rounded out the field with Peter Barber at 17.6 percent and Glenn Brewer at 15.7 percent.

Vicki Scaman, an independent candidate for village clerk led with 32.7 percent, followed by VMA-backed Lori Malinski at 27.7 percent; Masaru Takiguchi at 17.3 percent; James Robinson-Parran at 12 percent; and Elia Gallegos at 10.3 percent.

Andrews and Moroney celebrated their solid win with supporters at Andrews' fast-food restaurant Felony Franks, 6427 W. North Ave.

"I am humbled that the voters of Oak Park have put their trust in me to serve as trustee," Moroney said in an interview. "It's something I've committed all of myself to for the last six months, and I just look forward to serving … and working on the themes I've talked about during my campaign.

"Those are meaningful intergovernmental collaboration, thoughtful development and committing to Oak Park values."

Andrews thanked supporters and voters, noting that after living 46 years in the village "I've met more Oak Parkers in the last five months than I have in the last 10 years."

"The fact that so many people have put their trust in me and Dan is humbling," he said. "It's really incredible and I look forward to serving, and I really look forward to bringing a high level of fiduciary responsibility to the board, a lot more transparency and communication."

Boutet celebrated the victory at Scratch on Lake restaurant, 733 Lake St., thanking her family, friends and volunteers for their support during the campaign.

"I look forward to the real work which starts now," she said. "The more interesting and fun part is the actual service. I think we're going to be a strong board."

Boutet said she was grateful to incumbent candidates Barber and Brewer "for their years of service to the community, and I hope they will stay engaged in meaningful ways."