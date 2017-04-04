Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Make peace, not war, on the environment

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

The 2017 One Earth Film Festival ended on March 12, and it provided solutions for the many ways we humans have inflicted violence upon God's good Creation, "our common home."

Time to Choose* and Years of Living Dangerously: Race Against Time explain that solar and wind power are ready to be deployed on a mass scale, both here and abroad. The technologies are economically viable and the masses of people want clean energy. What remains is the will to remove the roadblocks put up by the politically powerful utilities and fossil fuel industries.

Sustainable shows the ways many farmers today are using methods that actually build up the soil rather than depleting it, so they can provide healthy food "for thousands of years." And in Growing Cities, two friends take a road trip around the country, visiting vacant lots, rooftops, and backyards where a variety of plants and animals are being grown — part of the urban agriculture movement.

Minimalism explores the lifestyles of those who have chosen an alternative to the culture of over-consumption that is using up our natural resources at an unsustainable rate. Transformed from being "consumers," many have found deeper meaning and purpose in their lives. In Death by Design, we learn how organizations like iFixit and Repair Café are working against the planned obsolescence of our electronic gadgets and keeping them and the toxic heavy metals they contain from our landfills.

And finally, National Parks Adventure and Chicago's True Nature remind us that there are many places, both around the country and in our own Forest Preserves where we can enjoy and wonder at the beauty, the complexity, and the peace of nature.

*Most films listed here are available in theaters, on Netflix, online, or from the library.

Jim Babcock

First United Church of Oak Park

One Earth Film Festival

