Local pols seek to hike towns' share of state tax revenue

By Bob Skolnik

Contributing reporter

A bill has passed the Illinois state House of Representatives that would increase the share of state income tax revenue going to municipalities such as Oak Park and River Forest, but the bill faces an uncertain future in the State Senate.

On March 7, the bill passed the House on a 67-47 vote with only three Republicans voting for it.

The bill would gradually increase the percentage of state income tax receipts going into the Local Government Distributive Fund (LGDF) from the current 8 percent to 10 percent in 2020.

The LGDF was created in 1969 when the first Illinois state income tax was created. It serves as a way for municipalities and counties to get a share of state income tax revenue. The share was 10 percent until 2011 when it was cut following a two-year rise. The contribution rate to the LGDF was cut during that two-year period so the cash-strapped state could keep all the additional revenue raised by the temporary increase in the state income tax. Now that income tax rates have gone back down to their previous level, the percentage going to the LGDF should also go back to its prior level, supporters of the bill say.

The money in the LGDF is distributed monthly to cities and counties. The money accounts for about 8 percent of the operating budgets in both Oak Park and River Forest. In the most recent fiscal year Oak Park received approximately $5.1 million from the LGDF while River Forest received nearly $1.2 million.

Oak Park Village President Anan Abu-Taleb would be happy to have the state send more money to local governments.

"That would be nice, wouldn't it?" Abu-Taleb said. "We'd be delighted. We'd be glad to see the cash."

If the bill becomes law, Oak Park would get about $274,000 in increased revenue from the state in 2017 and $548,000 in 2018, according to Steven Drazner, head of the Finance Department for the village of Oak Park.

But State Sen. Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) says that because of the dismal financial condition of the state, he thinks it is unlikely the bill will become law. In fact Harmon noted that Governor Bruce Rauner and some Senate Republicans have proposed cutting state aid to local governments.

"I admire the audacity of the sponsors of the House," Harmon said. "The bigger fight right now for municipalities, I think, is maintaining the money they get today. The governor has targeted the Local Government Distributive Fund for steep reductions or elimination."

With the state now in its third year without a budget and facing a backlog of about $12.6 billion in unpaid bills Harmon said the focus must be on passing a budget.

"I don't know how any of this will be resolved in isolation," Harmon said. "It will all depend upon the conversation about the broader budget. I wouldn't want to vote on it outside of the context of a broader budget solution. The Senate is committed to a comprehensive budget plan, and we have not shown much interest in doing things piecemeal."

Harmon, who has been deeply involved in negotiations with top Senate Republicans trying to craft a budget deal, said he is getting more and more frustrated with Rauner's unwillingness to support a deal Democrats can live with.

"I do think we have to brace ourselves for the possibility that there will not be a budget adopted in the entire term of this governor," Harmon said. "The Senate is working hard every day to try and get to a budget, and we are trying all sorts of different ways of getting there. It's enormously frustrating."

Some oppose increasing the share of state revenue going to the LGDF.

"The state doesn't have $300 million lying around to give to local government," said Diana Rickert, vice president of the Illinois Policy Institute, a free market-oriented think tank that advocates for reduced government spending and lower taxes. "It has a $12 billion backlog of bills, a deficit coming at the end of this fiscal year, and literally hundreds of billions of dollars of pension debt. This money is not real so I don't see why the legislature would think it's a good idea to promise it to these towns when it doesn't exist."

This story has beeen changed to correct wording of a quote by Dianan Rickert concerning the total amount of Illinois pension debt.