Jacqueline Schelthoff, 89

Oak Park resident

Opinion: Obituaries

Jacqueline Schelthoff

Jacqueline Georgette Schelthoff (nee Chevron), 89, of Oak Park, died on March 28, 2017. Born on April 26, 1927 in Paris, France, she was a longtime member of FUSE, the French United States Exchange. 

Jacqueline was the mother of Christian Angele (Cesar) Schelthoff, John William Schelthoff Jr., Phillip Edward Schelthoff, and Steven Robert Schelthoff; the grandmother of Michael, Gabrielle, Samantha and Riley Schelthoff; daughter of the late Jean Eugene Chevron and the late Henriette Demiliers; and sister of Denise, Georgette, and Micheline. 

Visitation and service were held on April 1 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

