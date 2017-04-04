Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Illinois should follow California's lead

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

The EPA's threats to back away from automotive emissions standards got me thinking. Under federal law, due to its pre-existing standards, and particularly severe air pollution in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the state of California is allowed to promulgate more stringent vehicle emissions standards, and other states may choose to follow either the national or California standards. Thirteen states (Arizona, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington, plus the District of Columbia), representing approximately 25% of the U.S. vehicle fleet and vehicle miles traveled, have adopted the California Air Resources Board (CARB) emissions standards. What would it take for Illinois to join these states?

Art Spooner 

Oak Park 

Brian Slowiak  

Posted: April 6th, 2017 10:26 AM

Nothing except for reason. The air quality in L.A. is affected by geography as well as autos. L.A. sits at the base of a mountain range and the winds blow in from the sea. and double back over the city because the air cant be pushed over the mountains. Also, not every part of California is affected in such a way. So why would you want to subject al Areas of California to the same requirements? here in Illinois, if you live down state your auto is exempt from any kind of air quality regulation. The states of NY.NJ.PA. and the N.E. seaboard because of concentration just may need this type of enforcement. When my Mom was alive, she took her car to the 16th street and Cicero (loacation?) for an emissions test. She waited in line, the car carboned up and the car failed. She called me and said she needed a $400.00 tune up in order for the car to pass, or the state was going to suspend her drivers license. I took her car the next day to the Forest Preserve Drive facility, one of the first cars in line after a hot fast drive of Oak Park Avenue. The agent checked the computer and found the car ha recently failed, I told him I put in new spark plugs and spark plug wires the night before, a lie on my part, and the car passed. So some of these tests are at best inaccurate. The penalty of drivers license suspension is extreme.

