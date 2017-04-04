Illinois should follow California's lead

The EPA's threats to back away from automotive emissions standards got me thinking. Under federal law, due to its pre-existing standards, and particularly severe air pollution in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the state of California is allowed to promulgate more stringent vehicle emissions standards, and other states may choose to follow either the national or California standards. Thirteen states (Arizona, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington, plus the District of Columbia), representing approximately 25% of the U.S. vehicle fleet and vehicle miles traveled, have adopted the California Air Resources Board (CARB) emissions standards. What would it take for Illinois to join these states?

Art Spooner

Oak Park