Illinois should follow California's lead
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
The EPA's threats to back away from automotive emissions standards got me thinking. Under federal law, due to its pre-existing standards, and particularly severe air pollution in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the state of California is allowed to promulgate more stringent vehicle emissions standards, and other states may choose to follow either the national or California standards. Thirteen states (Arizona, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington, plus the District of Columbia), representing approximately 25% of the U.S. vehicle fleet and vehicle miles traveled, have adopted the California Air Resources Board (CARB) emissions standards. What would it take for Illinois to join these states?
Art Spooner
Oak Park
Reader Comments
1 Comment - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Bill I agree with your overall sentiments. But the...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:31 PM
It's time to say no to another generic high rise....
By Bill Kopper
Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:20 PM
We differ on what Joyce had to say. Casting Bloom as a...
By David Hammond
Posted: April 9th, 2017 7:52 PM
Mary, I've lost count of how many times I've...
By Bryan Rekar
Posted: April 9th, 2017 5:56 PM
Mean while, down the block at the 7-11 at 240 Chicago,...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:39 PM
Hey Jason I agree with you. Hope you spread the word...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:03 PM
Every day is a great day for me Jason. I get how...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 9th, 2017 3:41 PM
Hey @Tom welcome to the US system of govt. The way...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:54 PM
It is important to Jason's that he points out to...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:41 PM
My understanding is that it's the multiplier...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:01 PM
Brian Slowiak Facebook Verified
Posted: April 6th, 2017 10:26 AM
Nothing except for reason. The air quality in L.A. is affected by geography as well as autos. L.A. sits at the base of a mountain range and the winds blow in from the sea. and double back over the city because the air cant be pushed over the mountains. Also, not every part of California is affected in such a way. So why would you want to subject al Areas of California to the same requirements? here in Illinois, if you live down state your auto is exempt from any kind of air quality regulation. The states of NY.NJ.PA. and the N.E. seaboard because of concentration just may need this type of enforcement. When my Mom was alive, she took her car to the 16th street and Cicero (loacation?) for an emissions test. She waited in line, the car carboned up and the car failed. She called me and said she needed a $400.00 tune up in order for the car to pass, or the state was going to suspend her drivers license. I took her car the next day to the Forest Preserve Drive facility, one of the first cars in line after a hot fast drive of Oak Park Avenue. The agent checked the computer and found the car ha recently failed, I told him I put in new spark plugs and spark plug wires the night before, a lie on my part, and the car passed. So some of these tests are at best inaccurate. The penalty of drivers license suspension is extreme.