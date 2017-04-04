Huskies tennis takes fourth at home tourney

OPRF senior Tommy McNeil, Smith's doubles partner, is very solid off the ground with both his forehand and backhand. (Wiliam Camargo/Staff Photographer)

By Marty Farmer

Sports Editor

Hosted annually by Oak Park and River Forest High School, this year's Rudy Witsman Invite had a decidedly Chicago Catholic League flavor at the top of the team standings on Saturday.

Loyola won the championship with 42 points, followed by conference rivals St. Ignatius (38) and Fenwick (34). OPRF finished fourth (26) as the highest non-CCL team, with Evanston (18), Marist (12), Brother Rice (7) and Leyden (6) completing the eight-team field.

"This is a great way to start the season and always a fantastic tournament," OPRF coach John Morlidge said. "With Loyola, St. Ignatius, Fenwick and ourselves competing in the tournament, it's a good field of teams."

With 11 state championships, including seven in a row from 1947-1954, the Huskies often fly under the radar as one of the state's best tennis programs. Perennial powers Hinsdale Central (24 state titles) and New Trier (21) now get most of the attention.

After losing several key seniors (notably Jacob Palley and George Brennan) to graduation last year, the Huskies are reigning in expectations a bit this season.

"It's a rebuilding year," Morlidge said. "There's some talent in our program, but we don't have many tournament players like in the past. I don't think our team leaders have emerged yet. Hopefully, some guys step up in practice and lead by example.

"We're pretty fortunate to be hosting a sectional this season. St. Ignatius is in our sectional, but overall it's one of the weaker sectionals. We would like to qualify as many players as possible for the state tournament."

In singles, the top returning player is sophomore Sean Wangelin. Although he lost to Gutierrez 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles Saturday, Wangelin is a talented player with powerful groundstrokes and great movement on the court.

"Sean worked really hard during the offseason," Morlidge said. "He improved his serve and he's a good baseline player."

Ben Manola, Ian Smith and Ryan Murray are vying for playing time at No. 2 singles. Promising freshman Neil Fajardo played second singles Saturday.

Tommy McNeil and Smith were at No. 1 doubles Saturday. They won two of three matches in an auspicious season debut.

"We haven't played a lot together so it was pretty good," McNeil said. "I also think in a pinch we're great together. This is my senior year so I want to win a lot of matches."

Smith added: "I think our team should be decent. We might not be as good as recent years, but it still should be fun.

"I need to be better with my movement when it comes to doubles."

Other OPRF players expected to contribute this season are senior Matt Kanagandram, juniors Elijah Carter and Max Freeman, and freshman Sam Heilenbach.

OPRF hosts highly regarded Glenbrook North on Thursday, April 6 at 4:45 p.m.

