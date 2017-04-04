Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
68°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Huskies tennis takes fourth at home tourney

While OPRF in rebuilding mode, existing talent bodes well for future

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Marty Farmer

Sports Editor

Hosted annually by Oak Park and River Forest High School, this year's Rudy Witsman Invite had a decidedly Chicago Catholic League flavor at the top of the team standings on Saturday.

Loyola won the championship with 42 points, followed by conference rivals St. Ignatius (38) and Fenwick (34). OPRF finished fourth (26) as the highest non-CCL team, with Evanston (18), Marist (12), Brother Rice (7) and Leyden (6) completing the eight-team field.

"This is a great way to start the season and always a fantastic tournament," OPRF coach John Morlidge said. "With Loyola, St. Ignatius, Fenwick and ourselves competing in the tournament, it's a good field of teams."

With 11 state championships, including seven in a row from 1947-1954, the Huskies often fly under the radar as one of the state's best tennis programs. Perennial powers Hinsdale Central (24 state titles) and New Trier (21) now get most of the attention.

 After losing several key seniors (notably Jacob Palley and George Brennan) to graduation last year, the Huskies are reigning in expectations a bit this season.

"It's a rebuilding year," Morlidge said. "There's some talent in our program, but we don't have many tournament players like in the past. I don't think our team leaders have emerged yet. Hopefully, some guys step up in practice and lead by example.

 "We're pretty fortunate to be hosting a sectional this season. St. Ignatius is in our sectional, but overall it's one of the weaker sectionals. We would like to qualify as many players as possible for the state tournament."

 In singles, the top returning player is sophomore Sean Wangelin. Although he lost to Gutierrez 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles Saturday, Wangelin is a talented player with powerful groundstrokes and great movement on the court.

"Sean worked really hard during the offseason," Morlidge said. "He improved his serve and he's a good baseline player."

Ben Manola, Ian Smith and Ryan Murray are vying for playing time at No. 2 singles. Promising freshman Neil Fajardo played second singles Saturday.

Tommy McNeil and Smith were at No. 1 doubles Saturday. They won two of three matches in an auspicious season debut.

 "We haven't played a lot together so it was pretty good," McNeil said. "I also think in a pinch we're great together. This is my senior year so I want to win a lot of matches."

Smith added: "I think our team should be decent. We might not be as good as recent years, but it still should be fun.

"I need to be better with my movement when it comes to doubles."

Other OPRF players expected to contribute this season are senior Matt Kanagandram, juniors Elijah Carter and Max Freeman, and freshman Sam Heilenbach.

OPRF hosts highly regarded Glenbrook North on Thursday, April 6 at 4:45 p.m.

 

Contact:
Email: marty@oakpark.com Twitter: @OakParkSports

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

VENETIAN MUSICAL TABLES

6 TRIANGULAR MUSICAL TABLES $2100 OBO 708 334-7989

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Bill I agree with your overall sentiments. But the...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:31 PM

On: That corner of Lake and Forest is...

It's time to say no to another generic high rise....

By Bill Kopper

Posted: April 9th, 2017 11:20 PM

On: That corner of Lake and Forest is...

We differ on what Joyce had to say. Casting Bloom as a...

By David Hammond

Posted: April 9th, 2017 7:52 PM

On: James Joyce and his Ulysses

Mary, I've lost count of how many times I've...

By Bryan Rekar

Posted: April 9th, 2017 5:56 PM

On: Gas station crime prompts concern

Mean while, down the block at the 7-11 at 240 Chicago,...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:39 PM

On: Gas station crime prompts concern

Hey Jason I agree with you. Hope you spread the word...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: April 9th, 2017 4:03 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Every day is a great day for me Jason. I get how...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 9th, 2017 3:41 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

Hey @Tom welcome to the US system of govt. The way...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:54 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

It is important to Jason's that he points out to...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:41 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

My understanding is that it's the multiplier...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: April 9th, 2017 2:01 PM

On: Overwhelming referenda wins for...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close